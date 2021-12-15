Perspective: Protecting our watersheds

When you hire CoCal Landscape, you get more than a beautiful commercial landscape. Our full-service landscape maintenance, design, and installation company also provides efficient, sustainable landscaping options. Start by transforming your property with our landscape, hardscape, and outdoor recreation and living space designs. Welcome customers, visitors, and tenants onto your properties all year long. CoCal Landscape offers year-round landscaping maintenance services that make your commercial landscape beautiful. These services include soil aeration, scheduled mulching, and lawn care. Our seasonal Color Programs gives your landscape fresh spring and summer flowerbeds. Our tree pruning services during the dormant season help keep your trees and shrubs healthy throughout the following year. During the winter, CoCal Landscape also offers snow removal and ice management, holiday lighting, and landscape protection services so your landscaping is vibrant every season. We won't let your landscaping be dull in the winter. We can protect your plants and trees from the cold weather for healthy winter color and spring growth. We can also install holiday lights and landscape lighting so visitors can enjoy stopping by after the early sunset. After a snowfall, our team will be happy to clear your parking lot and sidewalks so customers can safely come inside. CoCal Landscape can handle all of your commercial landscape needs so you can grow your business. You don't have to organize different landscaping teams or shop for multiple vendors. Instead, we'll pair you with an experienced, knowledgeable account manager who can stay on top of your landscape for you.

