The United Arab Emirates has announced the addition of a new over-21 age classification to its motion picture rating system that could become a milestone in moving the needle against censorship across West Asia. The new rating will allow uncut versions of international movies to be shown in UAE cinemas, though details remain vague. The UAE’s Media Regulatory Office made the announcement Monday on Twitter, specifying that the new rating for films classified for audiences aged over 21 will allow the international — meaning uncut — version of movies to be shown in cinemas “with an emphasis on the strict following of...

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO