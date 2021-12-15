Fox Entertainment elevates Brooke Bowman to exec VP, drama and development

The drama pilot about a teacher who helps her students remake The Goonies, which Fox passed on last May, is getting a second chance at Disney+. The project, which will now be called Our Time, will be redeveloped with original writer Sarah Watson. “Sarah worked nonstop to deliver this incredible script, we had our table read, and then the world shut down for COVID,” says Clancy Collins White, Warner Bros. TV's executive vice president and head of development. “So we came back many months later and finished the beautiful pilot, and it was an incredible cast, but unfortunately a little bit too young for Fox. And so we immediately swung into high gear and hit the town with it. We did not yet have anything in development at Disney Plus. It’s been another example of being able to carve a pathway where there wasn’t one by virtue of a great story, a great pilot, a great series. The deal has taken a while to make, but we’re really excited to be moving forward.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO