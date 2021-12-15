ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Entertainment elevates Brooke Bowman to exec VP, drama and development

By Jordan Pinto
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox Entertainment in the US has promoted Brooke Bowman to the role of executive VP, drama programming and development. LA-based Bowman, who has been Fox’s senior VP of drama programming and development for the past six years, will be responsible for supervising the development...

