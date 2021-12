Fire officials say no injuries were reported when a blaze destroyed a semi Wednesday afternoon in Dubuque. According to reports, crews were called around 12:30 to a stretch of Highway 151. The blaze began in the engine compartment and spread to the semi’s passenger cab. The lone occupant was the driver – Jeff Schaefer – who was able to get out of the truck unharmed. Departments were able to quickly extinguish the fire – however the semi-tractor is considered a total loss. The trailer Schaefer was hauling was not damaged. Crews spent about an hour at the scene.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO