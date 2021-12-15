ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This refillable toothpaste container was designed to cut down the waste produced by conventional toothpaste tubes!

By Shawn McNulty-Kowal
yankodesign.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMimo is a revolutionary refillable toothpaste tube that pumps toothpaste into each tube from the bottom with the help of an external refilling basin. We don’t realize how much waste toothpaste tubes actually create. We brush our teeth twice a day, fingers-crossed, and go through multiple tubes of toothpaste in a...

