ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film Releases in Jeopardy as Korea Poised to Step up Virus Controls

By Patrick Frater
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Korean government is expected to reintroduce significantly stricter control measures in response to a rising wave of COVID-19 cases. Film releases are expected to be affected. The government eased its restrictions at the beginning of November as part of a living with COVID policy. But, since then,...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

South Korea's daily virus jump exceeds 7,000 for 1st time

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as hours-long lines snaked around testing stations in the capital Seoul amid a worsening virus crisis. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

South Korea reports its worst virus surge since pandemic

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the worst surge since the start of the pandemic overwhelmed hospitals and depleted health care workforce. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
PUBLIC HEALTH
seattlepi.com

Korea Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Beats Weekend Return of COVID Restrictions

The film earned $15.0 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council. Over the full five days from its Wednesday debut the film amassed $23.5 million. More from Variety. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal Discuss Their Future 'Spider-Man' Plans:...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Global Sales of U.K. TV Shows Dip, Library Content Deals Soar, Pact TV Exports Report Reveals

Global sales of British TV shows in 2020/21 declined 3.3% to £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion), the TV Exports Report from U.K. screen sector trade body Pact reveals. COVID-19 affected production in the U.K., but producers enjoyed robust back catalogue sales. Library content more than four years old accounted for a third of sales, a 22% uptick from the previous year.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Byung Hun
Nature.com

Surveillance of avian influenza viruses from 2009 to 2013 in South Korea

Avian influenza viruses (AIVs) are carried by wild migratory waterfowl across migratory flyways. To determine the strains of circulating AIVs that may pose a risk to poultry and humans, regular surveillance studies must be performed. Here, we report the surveillance of circulating AIVs in South Korea during the winter seasons of 2009"“2013. A total of 126 AIVs were isolated from 7942 fecal samples from wild migratory birds, with a total isolation rate of 1.59%. H1"’H7 and H9"’H11 hemagglutinin (HA) subtypes, and N1"’N3, N5, and N7"’N9 neuraminidase (NA) subtypes were successfully isolated, with H6 and N2 as the most predominant HA and NA subtypes, respectively. Sequence identity search showed that the HA and NA genes of the isolates were highly similar to those of low-pathogenicity influenza strains from the East Asian-Australasian flyway. No match was found for the HA genes of high-pathogenicity influenza strains. Thus, the AIV strains circulating in wild migratory birds from 2009 to 2013 in South Korea likely had low pathogenicity. Continuous surveillance studies such as this one must be performed to identify potential precursors of influenza viruses that may threaten animal and human health.
SCIENCE
seattlepi.com

AFI Awards Luncheon Postponed Amid COVID Spike

The 2022 AFI Awards luncheon is the latest Hollywood event to be postponed due to a surge of positive COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. The awards ceremony was planned for Friday, Jan. 7, but, in a release late Monday, the American Film Institute (AFI) announced plans to reschedule the event for a later date “in response to the rising concerns over current health conditions.” According to the Associated Press, the CDC has reported that Omicron is now most common coronavirus variant in U.S., accounting for nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 cases.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korea#Jeopardy#Seoul#Disease Control#South Korean#Covid#Omicron#The Korean Film Council#Kofic#Cgv
seattlepi.com

‘Freda’ Review: A Potent Drama About the State of Things in Haiti, Seen Through Female Eyes

Personal and political life in Haiti are brought sharply into focus in “Freda,” a powerful and resolutely unsentimental drama about a determined young university student who must decide whether to stay in her deeply troubled country or seek a future elsewhere. Weaving documentary footage of civil unrest into an intelligent and compassionate screenplay that examines what it means to be a Haitian woman in a society stacked heavily in favor of men, “Freda” marks an outstanding feature debut for actress-singer-filmmaker Gessica Geneus. This vital and vibrant drama is Haiti’s submission in the Oscar international feature category.
WORLD
WHO 13

Omicron now dominant coronavirus variant in US

NEW YORK (AP) — Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
seattlepi.com

Virus fears trigger more holiday cancellations, restrictions

BOSTON (AP) — The nation’s second-largest city called off its New Year’s Eve celebration Monday, and its smallest state re-imposed an indoor mask mandate as fears of a potentially devastating winter COVID-19 surge triggered more cancellations and restrictions ahead of the holidays. Organizers of the New Year’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Omicron now dominant in US as WHO urges greater effort to end pandemic

The fast-spreading Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the United States, health authorities reported Monday, as the WHO called for greater efforts to ensure the pandemic ends next year. The new variant has helped fuel record case surges, forcing a return to harsh restrictions in some countries. But in the United States, President Joe Biden does not plan on "locking the country down," press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier in the day. Omicron now accounts for 73.2 percent of new US cases over the past week ending Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In some regions of the country -- the Pacific Northwest, South and parts of the Midwest -- it already comprises more than 90 percent of new infections. With Biden set to deliver an address on Covid-19 Tuesday, the White House reported that a mid-level, fully vaccinated and boosted staff member had tested positive for Covid-19 after spending 30 minutes in proximity to the president three days prior. Biden has so far tested negative.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc27 News

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (AP) — Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

New Zealand delays re-opening plans over Omicron concerns

WELLINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Tuesday that it would delay its re-opening plans until the end of February fearing a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. New Zealand had previously announced that non-quarantine travel would reopen by mid-January for New Zealand citizens and...
CORONAVIRUS
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy