ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Federico Fernandez injury blow for Newcastle

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOpws_0dNJhpv200

Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez has been ruled out for most of the festive period with a thigh injury.

Fernandez was an unused substitute in the Magpies’ 4-0 defeat at Leicester on Sunday but has since suffered a problem which could see him miss a hectic period, starting with Thursday’s trip to Liverpool.

Newcastle also face Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton and Southampton in a run of games that could have a big bearing on their survival chances.

“We have lost Federico Fernandez due to an injury,” boss Eddie Howe said. “We are not sure what the extent of that injury is yet but he will certainly miss this game and probably the majority of the games over the festive period.

“Paul Dummett is still out long-term, although he is making good progress and we are hopeful to get him back at some stage soon. He is not training with the group yet.”

The Magpies are at least not affected by Covid-19, pending results of a round of testing on Wednesday morning.

The Premier League has seen two games called off over the last week as Tottenham and Manchester United suffered outbreaks, while Brentford, Leicester and Norwich have all reported cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzlSp_0dNJhpv200
Eddie Howe is preparing his team for consecutive games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

“We all got tested today, touch wood we will all come through OK,” Howe added.

“At the moment we are following all the procedures and protocols given to us by the Premier League and we are happy with how we have managed the situations.

“We have followed all of the guidelines given to us, the testing protocols change on Monday so it is going to be very tight in terms of the number of tests the players and the staff do, it is really going to ramp up and rightly so because we want to make sure that everyone’s health is the priority.

“At the moment we are good, we hope to keep it that way.”

Following Newcastle’s takeover earlier this season, the expectation is that there will be immediate spending in the forthcoming January transfer window amid links to Kieran Trippier and Dele Alli.

Howe would like “one or two” additions, but does not expect it to be straightforward.

“I can’t give you promises. At the moment, as I have said before, people above me are looking at working on that, my focus is on the team, there are a lot of games coming up,” he said.

“We will wait and see, January is notoriously difficult to predict and to have a clear plan. There are many twists and turns.

“I believe in the players, I have said that from day one and nothing I have seen has changed my mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0toZU4_0dNJhpv200
Newcastle drew 1-1 at Anfield last season (Clive Brunskill/PA) (PA Archive)

“We need to improve, we have a lot of work to do but I believe there is a lot talent in the squad. We have areas that we are really focused on and trying to get more out of the players. I really believe in the players we have.

“January there may be one or two players that can really help the squad but I don’t think that has to be our main focus, our main focus needs to be getting more out of the players that are already here.”

The Magpies enter a daunting run of games as the visit to Anfield is followed by back-to-back home games against Manchester City and then United on December 27.

“I would describe it as a great opportunity to face the best teams in the land, to see where we are, to see how much we can impose ourselves on them and I think that is the way to look at it,” Howe said.

“These are great occasions, Anfield at a night game, this will be a great atmosphere, but we have to bring our A-game, we need every player to perform above their levels to have a chance of getting a positive result.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Callum Davidson says losing David Wotherspoon to long-term injury a ‘huge blow’

Callum Davidson admits the loss of key midfielder David Wotherspoon for the remainder of the season is a huge blow for struggling St Johnstone. The 31-year-old has been sidelined since having to go off early in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic. Scans have now confirmed that he has suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage and will not play again this term.
SOCCER
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Kieran Trippier
Person
Paul Dummett
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Eddie Howe reveals Jamal Lewis injury fear at Newcastle United

Lewis pulled up early in the game holding his hamstring, and was replaced by Matt Ritchie. The left-back – who had come into the team when Ritchie was suspended last month – is now being assessed ahead of the club’s bust festive programme. “It looks bad –...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe admits two more injury casualties

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits they've been hit by two more long-term injuries after defeat to Manchester City. Howe does not expect Federico Fernandez or Jamal Lewis to be back until the new year. Both missed the 4-0 loss to Manchester City, and Howe reflected: "I think they're going...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Everton#Anfield#Magpies#The Premier League#Newcastle
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Miami Herald

Barcelona’s youngsters score to beat Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou

Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández's side in the Spanish league on Saturday. Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi Páez scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy