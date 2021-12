ATLANTA, GA – Multi-platinum selling performer and award-winning songwriter Dante Bowe has broken the record for the greatest number of simultaneous nominations in the Best Gospel Performance/Song category at the 64th GRAMMY Awards. His nominations include solo singles “Voice of God” and “joyful.” as well as a nod for songwriting on Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music’s “Wait On You.” Since the creation of the category in 2015, no other artist has achieved this status as a multi-nominee. In addition to his solo nominations, Dante contributed to a Best Gospel Album nomination with Maverick City Music for Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album with Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music for Old Church Basement. The 64th GRAMMY Awards will air live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022 at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST on CBS and Paramount+.

