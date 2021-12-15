ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN Chief Says Cross-border Aid To Syria Rebel Bastion Vital

By AFP News
 5 days ago
Cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria remains vital, the United Nations Secretary-General said in an internal report Tuesday, as a UN authorization allowing aid into rebel-held areas in the country's northwest without approval from Damascus is up for renewal. A rare moment of cooperation between the United States and Russia...

