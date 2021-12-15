ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell University moves online before finals as COVID surges on campus

WCNC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell University has moved final exams online and sent the campus into high alert a day after finding suspected cases of the new omicron variant amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among students, the university announced Tuesday. The university in upstate New York said 272...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

theeastcountygazette.com

Cornell University Closes Down Over Serious Covid Outbreak

Cornell University has closed its campus and reverted to online mode for final exams following the infection of 903 students who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19. In a report by Mic, the infected students were fully vaccinated and some had received booster shots and many of the cases were identified as the Omicron variant. About 97 percent of the students’ body is fully vaccinated.
COLLEGES
whcuradio.com

Cornell moves to Red COVID-19 alert level

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell has officially moved from yellow to a red COVID-19 alert level. President Martha Pollack made the announcement Tuesday after the University’s COVID-19 testing lab identified the Omicron variant in a large group of new cases from Monday. The campus positivity rate has also jumped to 3-percent after 433 students tested positive over the past two-days.
ITHACA, NY
WPRI 12 News

Cornell cancels December graduation, finals moved to online due to Omicron variant detection

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell University announced their Ithaca campus will be moving to “Alert Level Red” due to the detection of the Omicron variant in a “significant number of Monday’s positive student samples.” The announcement brings several changes to the campus’ student life and academic schedules, including moving finals to virtual platforms and canceling […]
ITHACA, NY
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Cornell moves online, suspects spread of omicron variant

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cornell University has moved final exams online and sent the campus into high alert a day after finding suspected cases of the new omicron variant amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among students, the university announced Tuesday. The university in upstate New York said 272...
ITHACA, NY
Fairfield Mirror

Surge of COVID-19 Cases on Campus Leave Questions About Finals

COVID-19 cases appear to be increasing across campus. During the Fall 2021 Reopening Testing, 89 members of the Fairfield community tested positive out of 10,662, a rate of .835%. In November, Vice President for Marketing and Communications Jennifer Anderson stated to The Mirror that the current case count was zero, although no collection of those results remain on the COVID-19 dashboard.
FAIRFIELD, CT
thedp.com

Hundreds petition Penn to move finals online after University bans indoor social gatherings

A petition calling for Penn to move finals online in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases on campus has garnered over 500 signatures. The petition was started last week by an account titled “Anonymous Student,” and is directed to the "University of Pennsylvania Faculty and Department Chairs." The University announced on Thursday that it would ban all indoor social gatherings for the rest of the semester following a spike in COVID-19 cases on campus over the past week.
COLLEGES
Medscape News

Cornell University Reports 930 COVID Cases, Including Omicron Variant

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Cornell University reported 930 new coronavirus cases among students and staff Dec. 7-13, with a "very high percentage" identified as Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated people. The university's COVID-19 dashboard was updated on Tuesday afternoon,...
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Yale Daily News

Yale moves finals online and allows students to leave campus early

Yale administrators announced on Saturday that they have moved all remaining final exams online, following a number of peer institutions including Princeton and Cornell. Spring semester classes are still scheduled to begin on Jan. 18 and experts said a fully remote term is unlikely, but administrators have not yet ruled out the possibility of a remote start to the semester.
COLLEGES
NBC New York

NYU, With ‘Sharp Acceleration' in COVID Cases, Moves Finals Online and Cancels Events

NYU said Wednesday it will move finals online, close campus facilities and cancel gatherings after a "sharp acceleration" in the rate of COVID cases. "Following steady declines in new COVID-19 cases since the opening weeks of the fall semester, we began to see increases in early November, in line with New York City's trends. At the beginning of this week, we detected a sharp acceleration in the rate of new cases," a university spokesman said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago, Loyola, Northwestern To Require COVID-19 Booster Shots For Students, Staff; Northwestern To Hold Remote Classes For 2 Weeks In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago, and Northwestern University have all announced Monday they will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible. By Jan. 31, all students and staffers at the U of C will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said. Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six...
CHICAGO, IL

