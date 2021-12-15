ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Festive Bay Ridge

queenoftheclick.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a huge skeleton and can dress him up for Christmas...

www.queenoftheclick.com

queenoftheclick.com

Paint a Ceramic Tree at Norma’s in Bay Ridge

Norma’s Craft Store in Bay Ridge has an area where you can sit down and do crafts. Norma is also there to office help and advice if you need it. For Christmas, they have ceramic trees which you can paint. Norma’s is at 7813 3rd Avenue. They are open until...
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner Sweetly Holds Granddaughter Dream, 5, Arriving To A Christmas Shoot – Photos

Kris Jenner wore a stylish black coat and boots when she arrived at a Calabasas location with an adorable Dream Kardashian to reportedly take family photos for Christmas. Kris Jenner, 66, and her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, 5, shared a sweet moment on Dec. 17 when they were photographed in Calabasas, CA. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the daughter of her son Rob Kardashian, 34, were photographed walking outside a location where they were reportedly taking part in a photoshoot for the holidays. Kris wore a fashionable black jacket, leggings, and boots while Dream, whom she was holding, wore a white tank top with colorful patterns, pink and gray camouflaged pants, and black, white, and yellow Nike sneakers.
Elite Daily

Christmas May Not Be Holly Or Jolly For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Christmastime brings many things — cold weather, chestnuts roasting, and Mariah Carey, to name a few — but despite the cheeriness many people feel during this time of year, others may have a more difficult time getting into the holiday spirit. Since Capricorn season is still in full swing, this earthy cardinal sign energy is pushing many zodiac signs to prioritize their goals and ambitions as the year comes to an end, but not everyone enjoys the Saturnian energy of this season. In fact, Christmas 2021 will be the worst for these unlucky zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — because their energy differs strongly from the disciplined, structured energy of Capricorn.
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

‘Christmas on the Ridge’ returns Dec. 12

RIO GRANDE, Ohio – “Christmas on the Ridge” is planning a magical night of music and special guests beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 12. Rio Ridge Venue, in collaboration with Bob Evans Farms, hosts the event that is funded entirely by individual and community donations, and is free to the public. The event is located at Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio.
nevadabusiness.com

Holiday Festival of Lanterns and Santa at Magical Wonderland, Cowabunga Bay Bring Your Dog Nights, Dec. 8 & 9th

Festival of Lanterns at Cowabunga Bay showcases handcrafted luminous Chinese Lanterns for guests to experience the magical wonderland featuring the imagination of skilled Artisans who will bring exquisite designs to life now through select dates until February 2022. The Festival of Lanterns will bring new tastes, sights, entertainment and adventures...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter Wonderfest at The Ridge in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Wis. - In addition to rooms filled with toys, Winter Wonderfest will also feature a variety of fun activities for families to enjoy, including a photo booth, hot cocoa bar, holiday-themed craft and more. Drive-up opportunities are also available for families who wish to stay socially distanced. The Ridge...
Recorder

On The Ridge: Youth movement

The Greek philosopher Heraclitus said “change is the only constant in life.” Now, in the past when I’ve used this saying, I admit I never really knew where it originated. This time, before I put it in print, I decided to look it up, just so I would finally know, and I totally agree that “Change IS the only constant in life.” Moreover, in the world of hunting, especially deer hunting, the changes I’ve witnessed over the past five decades-plus could fill an entire chapter of a book.
brownstoner.com

Bay Ridge Row House With Wood Floors, Built-ins, Laundry, Yard Asks $4,500 a Month

With three floors of living space, some period details, a private yard and laundry, this Bay Ridge row house offers more than a few amenities to appeal to potential renters. The early 20th century house at 233 87th Street has an attractive bow-fronted exterior set back from the sidewalk by a small front yard. Stairs lead down to a garden level entrance while the stoop ascends to the main entrance, which has a surround of incised pilasters and foliate details.
mycentralfloridafamily.com

SnowCat Ridge Family Photo Review

SnowCat Ridge Family Photo Review – Thank you to Eric T., Central Florida Dad for sharing his Family Photo Review of Snowcat Ridge. We appreciate his experience and insight into his day at SnowCat Ridge!. Click any of the buttons below to follow us for more news and information.
In Style

Kate Hudson's Ski Uniform Includes a Plunging, Skintight Jumpsuit

Kate Hudson just took ski wear to a whole new level with the chicest jumper — and it has us itching to hit the slopes. On Sunday, the actress attended the St. Regis World Snow Polo Finals in Aspen, Colorado, looking aprés ski chic in a black snow jumper by Balmain. Hudson wore the belted, skintight suit partially unzipped and accessorized with dainty gold layered necklaces and reflective aviator sunglasses. Her blonde tresses were blown out with a gentle wave, and she completed the look with the vibrant pinkish-red lip that matched her nails.
