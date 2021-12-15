ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Witcher 3' Vesemir Actor Miłogost Reczek Has Died

By Ewan Moore
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 5 days ago
Miłogost Reczek, the voiceover and dubbing actor perhaps best known to gamers as Vesemir in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has died. He was 60 years old. Polish outlet tvn24 reports that the Wrocław-born actor had been battling cancer for several years. He passed away on December...

