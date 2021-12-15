ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Preparing Your Real Estate Marketing Plan for the New Year

By Paige Brown
rismedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 comes to a close, real estate professionals are looking ahead at what to expect for the new year. From the ever-fluctuating housing market to a non-stop influx of new homebuyers, coming up with the new and best ways to do business is top priority. As for marketing, which may...

www.rismedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Hosts Client Group Event

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. held its annual Premier Client Group (PCG) event last week at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. The event welcomed owners from the top 30 Weichert® franchised companies in the national system—based on their 2020 production—for a week of networking, management-focused discussions and informational presentations.
REAL ESTATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Real Estate Broker Danny Skelly, the Owner of Orson Hill Realty, to Branch Out to Southwest Florida Real Estate Market Next Year

EVERGREEN, Colo., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the real estate market on fire throughout the entire country, agents are looking to make a move. Thinking about branching out and following the action. Danny Skelly the broker-owner from Orson Hill Realty in Evergreen, Colorado is no different. Danny is always happy but never satisfied, as he describes himself. What he means by that is he is always trying to improve his real estate business. "To be a successful real estate agent, in any market, an agent must be willing to always try to do better," Skelly said.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Marketing#Marketing Plan#Content Marketing#Marketing Collateral
Street.Com

How to Prepare, Organize and Store Estate-Planning Documents

I have covered consumer news for over two decades and understanding estate planning is an important topic that always needs to be covered and continually updated. Trying to understanding the different types of estate planning options and the must-haves of important documents can get confusing. I have dealt with probates, people who do not have the proper documents in place and others who don’t remember where their documents are. All of these scenarios are not fun and can cost you or your heirs money.
ECONOMY
rismedia.com

3 New Year’s Resolutions for Real Estate Professionals

Another year is coming to a close and, with the holidays behind us, we have the New Year now to look forward to. Many people make New Year’s resolutions, whether it be to go to the gym more or quit smoking, but you should also consider making a professional resolution in 2022.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
rismedia.com

The Power of Strategic Partnerships in Luxury Real Estate

How often do you spend time networking with luxury professionals outside of the real estate industry?. We’ve all heard the phrase “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know,” and in today’s competitive luxury real estate market, that sentiment couldn’t be truer.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Brokers Are Very Confident in Residential Real Estate as 2022 Approaches

Editor’s note: RISMedia is proud to release the first edition of our Broker Confidence Index (BCI) Report. On a monthly basis, we will be checking in with more than 3,000 of the U.S.’s top residential real estate brokers to gauge their confidence in their own business and the overall market, on a scale from 1-10. Here, and on a quarterly basis, we will take a deeper dive and ask a handful of additional questions to flesh out more context in order to better understand the “why” behind the index score. We are confident that this report will not only keep real estate professionals up to date on the current conditions of our industry, but it will also serve as a critical indicator of where it’s headed in the coming month, quarter and year.
REAL ESTATE
woodbridgetownnews.com

Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate Welcomes New Agents

John Wareck and Frank D’Ostilio, Jr., partners of Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate take great pride in welcoming four Realtors to the company. Ricky grew up in Woodbridge and attended Cornell University where he played varsity football. After graduation, Ricky went to work for a major national commercial broker, Marcus and Millichap, in Los Angeles for about 3 years. Ricky was named “Salesperson of the Month” twice within his first year as he was able to list $20m worth of properties within his first seven months at the firm. He moved back to Connecticut and now lives in Southbury. Contact Ricky at 203-823-5509 or ricky.ballou@wdsells.com.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Prioritizing the Human Side of Real Estate With a Streamlined Tech Stack

When it comes to technology and real estate, the term “disruption” gets thrown around a lot. At least that’s how Rogers Healy sees it. “Every day there’s a new technology company that’s going to take the world by storm,” says the founder and CEO of The Rogers Healy Companies, the parent company of Healy’s independent real estate business, which has spent more than a decade expanding its reach in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

How to Seize Opportunities in 2022 Amid Continuing Market Challenges

The challenges facing real estate professionals heading into 2022 are not inconsequential. Amid challenges such as lacking inventory, rising inflation, changing consumer behavior and bidding wars, finding the opportunities is essential. That means brokers and agents need to be armed with as much information and knowledge as possible to be able to recognize and seize these opportunities, and to increase success in the year ahead no matter the obstacles.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Spring Into the New Year With Half-Off Per Course With NAR Academy!

NAR PULSE—Advance your career and boost your business with a certificate or advanced degree in real estate management, negotiation or digital marketing at the NAR Academy! National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) members receive a 50% off tuition rate for each eligible course taken during the spring 2022 semester. Learn more and share with your agents!
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

How to Choose Between Offers From Multiple Buyers

In a seller’s market, you may receive offers from two or more buyers who are interested in your house. If you find yourself in that situation, don’t automatically choose the one who offers you the most money. There may be strings attached or potential problems, and another buyer may be the best candidate.
REAL ESTATE
etftrends.com

New Real Estate ETF Looks Well-Timed

The pace of new exchange traded funds launches in 2021 eclipsed an annual record and did so with roughly two months left in the year. That’s good from the perspective of choice and implies demand for ETFs is robust (it is), but it means advisors and investors have a lot of new ideas to consider, and paring the field down can be difficult. For those looking for tactical sector ideas, the Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (GREI) is a practical idea to consider.
MARKETS
intralinks.com

Real Estate: New Opportunities and How the Pandemic Reshaped Global Markets

Where are the best places to be investing in Real Estate? Is the secondary market still appealing, or is the gateway city making a comeback? Has the office market changed forever? Will Industrials maintain their pandemic strength? Our experts discuss the best opportunities and detail the key factors to consider in this vital asset class.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy