ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Spring Into the New Year With Half-Off Per Course With NAR Academy!

By NAR
rismedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAR PULSE—Advance your career and boost your business with a certificate or advanced degree in real estate management, negotiation or digital marketing at the NAR Academy! National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) members receive a...

www.rismedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Hosts Client Group Event

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. held its annual Premier Client Group (PCG) event last week at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. The event welcomed owners from the top 30 Weichert® franchised companies in the national system—based on their 2020 production—for a week of networking, management-focused discussions and informational presentations.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

The Power of Strategic Partnerships in Luxury Real Estate

How often do you spend time networking with luxury professionals outside of the real estate industry?. We’ve all heard the phrase “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know,” and in today’s competitive luxury real estate market, that sentiment couldn’t be truer.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

How to Seize Opportunities in 2022 Amid Continuing Market Challenges

The challenges facing real estate professionals heading into 2022 are not inconsequential. Amid challenges such as lacking inventory, rising inflation, changing consumer behavior and bidding wars, finding the opportunities is essential. That means brokers and agents need to be armed with as much information and knowledge as possible to be able to recognize and seize these opportunities, and to increase success in the year ahead no matter the obstacles.
REAL ESTATE
fullcoll.edu

FC decreases online courses nearly 50% for Spring 2022 semester

Fullerton College is offering around 39% of its available courses for Spring 2022 online, despite nearly 50% of students that wished to remain either online or on zoom according to a survey taken in October with around a 14% response rate. Enrollment has also decreased for Spring 2022, with just over 10,000 enrolled by early December.
FULLERTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Management#Nar#The Nar Academy#Rpr#Sustainability Summit
rismedia.com

REALTORS® Relief Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Campaign Exceeds $8.5M Goal

The REALTORS® Relief Foundation’s Hope Rising campaign has recently surpassed its fundraising goal of $8.5 million, according to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). RRF provides housing relief to victims of hurricanes, floods, wildfires and other disasters. “I am so proud to see our members and industry...
MLS
rismedia.com

September Saw Decreases in Delinquencies Across the Board

In September, 3.9% of all mortgages in the U.S. were 30 days or more past due, with some in foreclosure, according to the latest Loan Performance Insights report from CoreLogic. This represents a 2.4-percentage point decrease compared to September 2020, when it was 6.3%. The delinquency rate in September 2019...
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Are You Making These 4 Common Home Pricing Mistakes?

Sale. Pricing isn’t always a simple, straightforward process, and can often waste time and money and lead to frustration for both you and the seller. In this article, top real estate agents and brokers share the most common home pricing mistakes they see and how to fix them. Mistake...
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

New-Home Mortgage Applications Down 2.2% in November

Mortgage applications for new-home purchases decreased 2.2% YoY, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for November 2021. On a monthly basis, applications decreased by 3%. MBA estimates new single-family home sales were running at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 905,000 units in November...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
rismedia.com

Brokers Are Very Confident in Residential Real Estate as 2022 Approaches

Editor’s note: RISMedia is proud to release the first edition of our Broker Confidence Index (BCI) Report. On a monthly basis, we will be checking in with more than 3,000 of the U.S.’s top residential real estate brokers to gauge their confidence in their own business and the overall market, on a scale from 1-10. Here, and on a quarterly basis, we will take a deeper dive and ask a handful of additional questions to flesh out more context in order to better understand the “why” behind the index score. We are confident that this report will not only keep real estate professionals up to date on the current conditions of our industry, but it will also serve as a critical indicator of where it’s headed in the coming month, quarter and year.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

NAHB Reports Strong Year-End Builder Confidence

Builder confidence moved up for the fourth consecutive month despite ongoing inflation concerns and delays in production. For newly built single-family homes, confidence increased by one point to 84 in December, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)—tying for the highest reading of the year since February.
BUSINESS
rismedia.com

How to Choose Between Offers From Multiple Buyers

In a seller’s market, you may receive offers from two or more buyers who are interested in your house. If you find yourself in that situation, don’t automatically choose the one who offers you the most money. There may be strings attached or potential problems, and another buyer may be the best candidate.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Single Women Buyers Take the Lead, Outpacing Men in Home-Buying

Single women are currently outpacing men in the home-buying space despite entering the playing field late in the game. According to a new report from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), it wasn’t until 1974 that women could legally obtain a mortgage without a co-signer. So how have they risen to the top of the home-buying trend, coming up second only to married couples since NAR began collecting this data in 1981?
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Rate Locks Down in November, Refinance Mix Lowest Since June 2021

Overall rate locks decreased 4.7% from October, primarily driven by a 9.4% dip in rate/term origination activity, according to the most recent Black Knight, Inc. Originations Market Monitor report, which analyzed mortgage origination data through November 2021. Key findings:. Rate/term refinance lending has fallen in eight of the 11 months...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy