Mom, 2 kids hit by car while crossing Gaston County highway

STANLEY, N.C. — Stanley police are investigating after three people, including two children, were hit by a car Tuesday night in Gaston County.

According to EMS officials, the collision happened around 7:45 p.m. along Highway 27, near Revival Tabernacle.

Police said all three victims were taken to the hospital. According to investigators, a mother holding her young daughter was crossing the road along with her 6-year-old son when they were hit by the vehicle.

The mom and girl were taken to Caromont where they were treated and released, but the boy was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

According to Judah Christian Academy, the boy, Peter Henley, and his mother and sister were hit by the vehicle following the school’s Christmas program.

Channel 9 learned that Peter Henley and his family were with a group of people who were crossing the street to get to the parking lot. The group started to cross the road but stopped when they saw a car approaching.

However, Peter’s mother did not see the car. She was holding Peter’s hand and her daughter in the other arm when they were hit.

“It was kinda traumatic,” Edward Barnes, who witnessed the accident, said.

Barnes said he was at the program with his child. He said when he realized Peter was badly hurt, churchgoers began praying.

“The Lord was the first response before the firemen and the ambulance came,” Barnes said.

He said when rescuers arrived, churchgoers made room for paramedics but did not stop praying for the child.

“Judah Christian, we are family,” Barnes said. “People huddled around. People held shoulders, held hands and they called on the name of the Lord.”

Judah Christian Academy posted about the accident on the schools Facebook page and comments of support started pouring in.

“Everybody’s just praying that everything turns out well,” Barnes said.

Police said that the driver stopped right after the crash and waited for officers to arrive. That driver was not speeding or impaired, they just could not stop in time, police said.

Officials said the crosswalk where the accident happened is used often by the church and the school.

Stanly Police Chief Derek Summey said the one streetlight in the area is not bright enough and that he’s been in communication with the North Carolina Department of Transportation about adding more lights to protect pedestrians.

