Berlin court convicts Russian of brazen 2019 slaying of Chechen man that sparked tensions between Germany and Russia

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin court convicts Russian of brazen...

CBS News

WorldView: Russia threatens nuclear missile deployment in Europe

Russia said that it would deploy nuclear missiles in Europe in retaliation for any NATO action if the country invades Ukraine. Its foreign minister said NATO needs to engage with Moscow on dialing back tensions. CBS News reporter Haley Ott joins "CBSN AM" from London with more on this story and other international headlines.
Relatives say Russia sends a message with Chechen’s slaying

BERLIN (AP) — The German news agency dpa reports that the relatives of a Chechen man shot dead in Berlin two years ago are accusing the Russian government of trying to “send a message” to its political enemies with his slaying. A 56-year-old Russian man is on trial in the German capital accused of carrying out the brazen daylight killing that federal prosecutors say was ordered by Russia. Dpa reported that a lawyer for seven relatives of the victim asked the Berlin district court in a final statement Wednesday to sentence the defendant to life in prison and disqualify him from customary automatic parole after 15 years. Their statement came after German federal prosecutors said they were seeking the same penalty.
Russian convicted of killing in Berlin which sparked diplomatic row

A Berlin court has convicted a Russian man of a killing in Germany’s capital two years ago that prosecutors said was ordered by Russia. The 2019 slaying of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, 40, a Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity, sparked outrage in Germany and inflamed diplomatic tensions between Russia and Germany.
Germany expels Russian diplomats after hitman sentenced in Berlin

Germany is expelling two Russian diplomats after a German court jailed a Russian man for life for a murder in a Berlin park and said it had been ordered by Moscow. Vadim Krasikov was found guilty of shooting Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in the head at close range in August 2019. The...
Berlin court to rule in high-stakes 'Russian hitman' case

A German court will decide Wednesday whether a Russian man is guilty of shooting dead a former Chechen commander in broad daylight in a Berlin park on the orders of Moscow. The case came under the media spotlight again recently when a Russian diplomat was found dead outside the country's embassy in Berlin.
Dutch prosecutors say MH17 suspects 'served military interests'

Dutch prosecutors said Monday that four suspects accused of downing a Malaysia Airlines flight with a surface-to-air missile were seeking to serve "their own military interests", as they launched closing arguments in the closely-watched trial. Four suspects are being tried in absentia for launching a BUK missile that hit flight MH17 over war-torn eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board. Prosecutors launched closing arguments in the trial Monday, saying the four suspects played pivotal roles in securing the BUK system, which was most likely intended to strike a Ukrainian war plane. "If this was the intention, that doesn't change the accusation of making it a criminal act," public prosecutor Thijs Berger told the judges.
How brothers in arms plotted theft, sale of US Army weaponry

Packed with rifles and explosives, the SUV hurtled down a Florida interstate beneath bright blue autumn skies, passing other motorists with little notice. It was November 2018, and the driver, Tyler Sumlin, was uncomfortable. Clammy. The husky, bearded former U.S. Army soldier was getting a cold, and understandably tense: He was transporting a platoon’s worth of stolen rifles, enough C4 to blow up his car and those around him, a live hand grenade.
