Outlook: Bloomberg reports “Global stocks are bouncing back from the recent selloff this morning as investors take some heart from signs Biden’s agenda may not be dead yet.” Oh, dear. Attributing a market move to a single event is hardly ever right, however convenient. We might as well say the equity recovery is due to the phase of the cycle, or profit-taking ending, or any other excuse. Historically, US political events hardly ever drive global equity markets. If risk aversion was driving equities down, do we now have risk appetite?

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO