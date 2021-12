The strikes on secret facilities where the Syrian regime had intended to restart its chemical weapons manufacturing program had three goals. The first was to keep non-conventional weapons out of Syria’s hands, even if they were only at the initial stages of development. The second was make it clear to Syrian President Bashar Assad that Israel would not allow Syria to go back to threatening it with weapons of mass destruction. And third, to send a message to other countries – primarily Iran – that Israel will take the same course of action against anyone who develops weapons that threaten its existence.

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO