Twp. of Washington NJ, multiple individuals were injured in seemingly simultaneous crashes on the Garden State Parkway southbound and northbound near East Glen Avenue, Washington Township on Friday afternoon, 12/10. New Jersey State Police Bloomfield Barracks Patrol units were assisted by personnel and vehicles from Washington Township Police, Washington Township Fire Department, Washington Township EMS, Paramus EMS, and The Valley Hospital Emergency Services Division. Four (4) vehicles were removed from the scene by flatbed tow trucks. Traffic in the area was backed up for miles in both directions for over one (1) hour.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO