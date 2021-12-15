Dogs look to cash in on early signing period

Georgia v Georgia Tech ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs gestures on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images) (Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

Today marks the start of college football’s early signing period: the Georgia Bulldogs have more than two dozen verbal commitments and are looking to compile another top-ranked class of recruits. Coach Kirby Smart and the third ranked Bulldogs are gearing up for a New Year’s playoff matchup with the Michigan Wolverines.

From Connor Riley, DawgNation…

Most programs have to wait until Wednesday of the early signing period to start reeling in recruits, as that is traditionally when undecided prospects will announce and then sign the same day.

But the Georgia Bulldogs got some good news a day early. Georgia picked up two commitments on Tuesday. And to make things even sweeter, the pair were recently committed to Georgia rivals.

The Bulldogs first landed a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Chandler Smith. He was a recent Florida commitment, but the hiring of Billy Napier forced him to de-commit from the program.

Smith is one of the fastest prospects in the country and will bring some much-needed speed to the wide receiver room for Georgia. He is one of four commitments at the position and the highest rated of the four.

DawgNation.com.

