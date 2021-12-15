ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

ACCPD probes Tuesday shooting

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKFsN_0dNJcMaG00
(A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

Details remain sketchy on a Tuesday shooting in Athens, with Athens-Clarke County Police saying only that a 24 year-old man was admitted to an Athens hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say injuries to the victim are not thought to be life-threatening.

From the ACCPD…

On December 14, 2021, at approximately 2:30AM, ACCPD responded to a local hospital in reference to a 24-year-old male that was dropped off with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. ACCPD is working to determine the circumstances and location regarding this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400- 7361 or via email at david.harrison@accgov.com

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Police: Stolen Ohio bridge found and will be returned

AKRON, Ohio — A 58-foot-long bridge that disappeared in Akron, Ohio, has been found, and the person who police say took it will face theft charges. The bridge, as previously reported, once crossed a river in a park, but was taken down years ago as part of a wetland restoration project. It was being stored on park property with plans for it to be repurposed for use at a women’s shelter.
OHIO STATE
WGAU

Officer's lawyer says shooting Daunte Wright not a crime

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a "blunder of epic proportions" and did not have "a license to kill," a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Clarke County, GA
Clarke County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

Jury begins deliberating cop's case in Daunte Wright death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a "blunder of epic proportions" and did not have "a license to kill," a prosecutor told jurors on Monday shortly before they began deliberating in her manslaughter trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Cox Media Group
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
43K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy