ACCPD probes Tuesday shooting

(A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

Details remain sketchy on a Tuesday shooting in Athens, with Athens-Clarke County Police saying only that a 24 year-old man was admitted to an Athens hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say injuries to the victim are not thought to be life-threatening.

From the ACCPD…

On December 14, 2021, at approximately 2:30AM, ACCPD responded to a local hospital in reference to a 24-year-old male that was dropped off with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. ACCPD is working to determine the circumstances and location regarding this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400- 7361 or via email at david.harrison@accgov.com

©2021 Cox Media Group