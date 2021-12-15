ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

UGA study finds link between childhood obesity, heart problems

By Leigh Beeson, UGA Today
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DVqz_0dNJcLhX00

If you put on some weight over the last two years, you’re not alone. But adults weren’t the only ones who packed on the so-called COVID 15.

The percentage of obese children and teens jumped from 19% pre-pandemic to 22%, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the rate at which body mass index (BMI) increased doubled.

New research from the University of Georgia suggests that could spell bad news for children’s cardiovascular systems both now and down the line.

Published in Pediatric Obesity, the study measured abdominal visceral fat levels and arterial stiffness in more than 600 children, adolescents and young adults. Visceral fat is the fat found in the abdomen that infiltrates vital organs. Arterial stiffness forces the cardiovascular system to work harder to pump blood throughout the body.

The researchers found significantly higher levels of visceral fat and arterial stiffness in the overweight youth, suggesting that abdominal fat likely contributes to cardiovascular problems in kids.

“The stiffer the artery, the faster blood is going to move through those blood vessels, and that can be detrimental and overstress our system,” said Joseph Kindler, corresponding author of the study and an assistant professor of nutritional sciences in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences. “As these issues build up, unfortunately, it’s sort of this game of dominoes. You tip one over, and the rest of the systems start being overtaxed. That’s when really pervasive health issues can occur.”

Studies of cardiovascular risks in youth are limited, but researchers believe the negative changes to the cardiovascular system that lead to disease and heart attacks likely begin in childhood and adolescence.

“We want to prevent cardiovascular disease. We want kids to live strong, healthy lives into adulthood,” Kindler said. “But to do that, we need to know the underlying factors contributing to poor health outcomes so that we can identify where to target, whether that’s through diet, physical activity, sleep or some other intervention. Identification is key, and then intervention is critical.”

The researchers used technology known as dual energy X-ray absorptiometry, or DXA, to measure levels of body fat in the children.

It’s a technique commonly used in the fields of bone and hormone research. And it’s becoming more common in body fat research because it gives scientists the same information as traditional scans. But it’s faster, less expensive and doesn’t require large doses of radiation like other scans do.

They also measured how long it took for participants’ blood to make it from the central part of the body to the lower limbs, a standard way of assessing arterial stiffness.

“One really important take-home message is that arterial stiffness, which predisposes children to cardiovascular disease down the line, looks to be the most pronounced in individuals who have a high BMI,” Kindler said.

Another concern is that children are increasingly being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, a condition previously only seen in adults. Being overweight is a big risk factor. Of the study’s participants, 145 had been diagnosed with the disease.

“It’s a very pervasive, scary condition in youth, even more so than in adults,” Kindler said. “Many body systems tend to degrade at a more accelerated rate if the disease occurs during the growing years than in adulthood. This disease attacks the brain, the kidneys, the bones, the liver. It really heightens the need for understanding ways we can prevent disease.”

This study was co-authored by Simon Higgins, Babette Zemel, Philip Khoury and Elaine Urbina. It was funded in part by the Endocrine Fellows Foundation; the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute; and a grant from the University of Georgia’s Obesity Initiative.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Aspirin may raise heart failure risk if you have one of these conditions, study says

A new study suggests people with heart failure or any risk factors for the condition should think twice before taking aspirin. Research on nearly 31,000 people found aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis in people with at least one health condition, including smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
laconiadailysun.com

Scientists Find Clue to Links Between Autism, Epilepsy

MONDAY, Dec. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Kids with autism have low levels of a protein that quiets overactive brain cells, which may explain why so many have epilepsy, according to a new study. Because the protein can be detected in cerebrospinal fluid, it may have promise as a marker...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Obesity#Uga#Fat People#Kidneys#Obese#Covid#The University Of Georgia#Pediatric Obesity
IFLScience

Link Between Autism And Gut Inflammation Uncovered In New Mouse Study

People with autism spectrum disorders often display immune dysregulation, which can lead to elevated intestinal inflammation. Until now, the link between these two seemingly unconnected types of symptomologies had not been understood, yet new research on mice suggests that both may arise from exposure to inflammation while in the womb.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Standard-Examiner

Doctor: Study linking aspirin, heart failure needs more analysis

A Utah heart physician says a new study that shows a link between aspirin and heart failure might be selection bias, but it’s something worth talking about. Selection bias can mean some conclusions of the study may be false. The study, from the European Society of Cardiology, found that taking...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Providence Business News

New RIDOH data analysis highlights links between childhood trauma and adult health

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Islanders who experience childhood trauma are more likely to see negative health effects as they get older, according to a new study from the R.I. Department of Health. Researchers Tracy Jackson and Karine Monteiro from the health department’s Center for Health Analysis authored the study, which analyzed...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Medscape News

HIV Infection Linked to Heart Failure Risk in Kaiser Study

People with HIV infection appeared more likely to develop heart failure than those without it, especially those who were younger than 40, female, or of Asian or Pacific Islander ancestry, according to a study drawn from electronic medical records in the giant Kaiser Permanente system. The rate of incident heart...
SCIENCE
phillyvoice.com

Childhood obesity has spiked during the pandemic and may lead to heart issues

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are far-reaching and are showing no signs of stopping. One area that has received less attention is the pandemic's impact on childhood obesity. The percentage of obese children in the United States has increased from 19% pre-pandemic to 22%, according to the U.S. Centers...
FITNESS
verywellfit.com

Elevated Heart Rate Linked to Dementia Risk, Study Says

An elevated resting heart rate when you are older may be a risk factor for dementia, according to new research. Researchers note that this could help identify people with dementia risk, allowing for earlier intervention strategies. Previous research shows that addressing resting heart rate at any age can have benefits...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
kxnet.com

New study says COVID-19 can lead to heart problems, high blood pressure

As health experts continue to research the short- and long-term effects of COVID-19, a new study says the virus can lead to heart problems. According to Johns Hopkins University, when someone contracts the virus, their immune system sometimes attacks healthy tissue, including the heart. The virus can also attack cells...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

New study shows link between long-term exposure to air pollution and fatty liver disease

Amsterdam, December 6, 2021 – Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) is a growing global health challenge and poses a substantial economic burden. A large-scale epidemiologic study in China has identified links between long-term exposure to ambient air pollution and MAFLD. These links are exacerbated by unhealthy lifestyles and the presence of central obesity, report scientists in the Journal of Hepatology, the official journal of the European Association for the Study of the Liver, published by Elsevier.
SCIENCE
Elkhart Truth

Animal Study Suggests Link Between Obesity and Gum Disease

MONDAY, Dec. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It is likely a connection few have considered, but new research in mice suggests that obesity may up your risk of gum disease. Specifically, chronic inflammation caused by obesity may trigger the development of cells called osteoclasts that break down bone tissue — including alveolar bone that holds teeth in place.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Visceral Fat May Help ID Heart Risk in Obese Youth

The amount of fat surrounding abdominal organs may help clinicians identify cardiovascular risk in young people with obesity, researchers have found. Severely overweight children and young adults showed a subtle association between visceral fat and arterial stiffness independent of body mass index (BMI). The association was not present in those of healthy weight, possibly because their visceral fat stores are too small to have a detectable effect on cardiovascular health, according to the researchers, who reported their findings in the latest issue of Pediatric Obesity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
skepticalraptor.com

The childhood vaccines schedule is not linked to type 1 diabetes

I have debunked a lot of anti-vax claims that childhood vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccines, are linked to type 1 diabetes. Of course, there is no evidence of a link between vaccines and diabetes — in fact, there is lots of evidence that some vaccines can actually reduce the risk of diabetes.
HEALTH
belmarrahealth.com

Study Links the Risk of Both Heart Attack and Stroke with High-Stress Levels

New research has examined the risk of heart attack and stroke, and their connection to stress levels. Although many studies have been performed on this subject, this one was different in that stress levels were classified before cardiovascular events. Previous studies only determined stress levels in people who had already had a heart attack or stroke, which may have affected the responses.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dailynurse.com

Study finds daytime meals may reduce health risks linked to night shift work

A small clinical trial supported by the National Institutes of Health has found that eating during the nighttime—like many shift workers do—can increase glucose levels, while eating only during the daytime might prevent the higher glucose levels now linked with a nocturnal work life. The findings, the study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
43K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy