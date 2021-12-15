ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JCB and Keychain to offer offline contactless payments

Cover picture for the articleJapan-based credit card network JCB has partnered with Keychain fintech to deliver offline payments using near-field communication (NFC), self-sovereign identity, and blockchain technology. JCB and Keychain have developed a payment infrastructure for machine-to-machine transactions that supports...

