JCB and Keychain to offer offline contactless payments

Sören Timm, co-CEO of Etvas, runs us through the company’s mission, history, and future alongside presenting the challenges and benefits of the value-added services market. Etvas is the first digital platform for embedded automated value-added service offers. We have created a digital solution for banks and insurance companies to enhance their product offers. And we founded Etvas because we believe products in banking and insurance become more and more replaceable and the world increasingly impersonal; and we just want to help banks bring back more personalised experiences into the everyday lives of their customers; and because banks and insurance companies are operating in an environment where customers demand highly-tailored offers, that support their plans or that supports them in their daily lives. Customers definitely expect to get offers that match their individual needs. And whatever they get offered, they expect to be offered by a very intuitive digital tool.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 17 HOURS AGO