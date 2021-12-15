ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TrueLayer and NatWest make the first Open Banking VRP transaction

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrueLayer, the global Open Banking platform, has made the industry’s first Open Banking variable recurring payment (VRP) transactions with NatWest. The transactions, in a live environment rather than a sandbox, have shown that VRP...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Cashplus launches credit builder tool

Cashplus has announced it is launching a credit builder tool for small and medium-sized businesses aimed at helping the 65% of UK startups that are refused credit. Called the Business Creditbuilder, the tool aims to help firms build their credit score while paying their standard account fees. The tool, which...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Monese acquires Trezeo, entering the credit and lending space

UK-based mobile money app Monese has acquired financial services company Trezeo to expand into UK's lending market. This the first acquisition for Monese and it’s part of its wider push into credit and lending for independent, self-employed workers, and those with untraditional lives and work. Trezeo offers a subscription-based income and digital financial safety net.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

UseePay teams with Netcetera to make payments secure in Asia

China-based acquirer UseePay has partnered with payments security company Netcetera to obtain a 3DS server, ensuring the security of international transactions. Mostly active in Asia, UseePay wanted to make use of trusted 3D-Secure technology to authenticate their transactions and prevent fraudulent online purchases. Through searching for possible 3DS partners, they came across the services of Swiss payment software dynamo Netcetera, who were able to offer their 3DS acquiring server to build a link between merchants and acquiring banks.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Barclays gets banking licence in Australia

UK-based Barclays has received approval from Australia's prudential regulator to operate as a foreign bank in the country. In August Barclays had previously pumped money into its India arm to tap rising corporate and investment banking activity in the South Asian nation. Barclays had re-established its Australia office in 2018...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Banking#Natwest#First Open#Vrp#Truelayer#Cma
thepaypers.com

Five common questions about Open Banking

Open Banking generates a lot of buzz but most people lack a clear understanding of what it means. Trustly's Ciaran O’Malley answers five of Open Banking’s FAQs. Open Banking is a topic that gets lots of buzz. But it isn't one that most people have a clear understanding of. Here are five of the most common questions people ask me about Open Banking.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank enables giropay for online shopping

Germany-based Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank have announced allowing customers to use the giropay method to pay for online shopping. Users need their access data (username and PIN) from online banking, and the payment is confirmed by means of a TAN. Customers of the two banks can pay in thousands of other online shops such as electronics retailers or airlines by online transfer. According to a paydirekt representative, the integration of giropay at Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank is a step towards a standardised online payment method for German banks.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
thepaypers.com

Open Banking Europe and ETSI extend their partnership

Open Banking Europe (OBE) has extended the MoU with the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) for another three years. ETSI and OBE signed an MOU in 2018 to facilitate PSD2 understanding and collaboration on regulatory and market difficulties. This was following the publication of the EBA’s Regulatory Technical Standards on Common and Secure Communications for PSD2 interfaces, which brought together eIDAS and digital certificates (represented by ETSI) with open banking. The success of the partnership has led to the extension of the MoU initiating another three years of collaboration and innovation. 
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Amazon and Barclays venture into the UK Buy Now, Pay Later market

Amazon has partnered with Barclays to launch their new BNPL service ‘Instalments’ for consumers in the UK, which will charge interest over the payment period. Instead of calling it buy now, pay later, Amazon has called the new venture ‘Instalments’. In a statement from Amazon, it said the new payment method can be used on purchases of GBP 100 or more on Amazon.co.uk. Customers can spread the cost over several instalments between three and 48 months after purchase. The reusable credit account can be used on millions of products, including those from small and medium businesses selling on Amazon, Amazon said.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Crunchfish to launch digital cash wallets infrastructure

Sweden-based tech company Crunchfish Digital Cash AB has announced a patent-pending architecture that allows digital wallet holders to access their cash wallets offline too. As most popular payment services including Swish and UPI are somewhat vulnerable due to their necessity for a stable internet connection, Crunchfish aims to smooth the online payments process by introducing a new architecture that allows people to access their digital wallets even when they are offline.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Zabka taps Paysafe's Paysafecash solution

Poland-based retail chain Zabka has extended its partnership with Paysafe to provide its customers with a payment point for the company’s online cash solution. Paysafecash has been integrated to facilitate cash deposits for challenger banks Monese and bunq. It also enables online cash payments for loans and insurances purchases in partnership with the Polish fintech company Provema. It has recently announced the integration of cash loading into ZEN.com’s virtual wallet.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

HSBC partners with IBM to improve security for transactions between banks

HSBC and IBM announced the successful test of an advanced token and digital wallet settlement capability encompassing direct transactions between two central bank digital currencies (CBDC) in a hybrid cloud environment. Several previous initiatives have individually demonstrated support for CDBCs, securities and/or foreign exchange. The experiment, which was designed and...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Henry's taps Adyen for payment processing

Canada-based ecommerce platform Henry’s has partnered with Adyen to power the former’s unified ecommerce strategy. By unifying their sales channels on a single platform, Henry’s said it may have seamless, consistent, and cross-channel customer journeys, deeper engagement with customers to build loyalty, keep reconciliation simple, and capture rich customer insights.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Taking stock of Open Banking Expo UK

Ellie Duncan, head of content at Open Banking Expo, summarises the key messages shared at Open Banking Expo UK Confex in London on 4 November 2021. Open Banking in the UK is an industry built on partnerships and collaborations – that was truly in evidence at the Open Banking Expo UK Confex in London on 4 November. Banks, fintechs and organisations that thrive on working together, finally gathered in person for the first time in almost two years.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Chase study: consumers continue to adopt digital banking

One year after its first digital banking attitudes study, Chase hsa released the findings of its second study, which further explores the attitudes of consumers to using banking websites and apps. Respondents reaffirmed that mobile apps have become their most frequently used banking channel, with 73% of consumers citing usage...
INTERNET
thepaypers.com

EVO Payments secures majority interest in National Bank of Greece

US-based EVO Payments has announced it has entered a long-term alliance with the National Bank of Greece (NBG) to provide merchant acquiring and payment processing services. Under the terms of the agreements, EVO and NBG will form a merchant acquiring joint venture. The Bank will spin off its merchant acquiring business into a new entity, and EVO will acquire a 51% interest in the new entity.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

ACCC watches lenders behind on Open Banking schedule

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has announced it is actively watching lenders behind on Open Banking schedule. ACCC has published a rectification schedule of data holders that are active on the consumer data right (CDR) register but have self-reported potential gaps in their CDR implementation. The schedule, which includes the big four banks, AMP and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, has set out further information and rectification dates as proposed by data holders.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Revolut receives banking license in Lithuania

Revolut Technologies has changed its specialised bank license to a banking license by the European Central Bank, following the proposal of the Bank of Lithuania. After extending and supplementing the license, Revolut Bank will complement its current main activities (accepting deposits and granting loans) with the payment services (card payments, direct debit, credit transfer, cash withdrawal, money remittance, payment initiation, account information services). These services are currently provided by Revolut Payments, an electronic money institution of the Revolut group licensed in Lithuania. The permission to reorganise it by way of merger with Revolut Bank was granted by the Bank of Lithuania at the beginning of October 2021.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy