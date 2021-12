After spending part of 2021 taking shoe customizers to court, Nike is spending its final months of the year staking a claim in the emerging metaverse. In October, the sporting goods giant filed trademarks with the U.S. patent office to sell branded sneakers in a virtual world. Last month, the company launched an online game zone on Roblox called Nikeland where fans can create an avatar of themselves and play sports in a virtual space. In its latest foray, Nike said Monday it has acquired digital collectibles company RTFKT Studios, which will allow the retailer to sell virtual sneakers that people can use to outfit their online avatars.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO