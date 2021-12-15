ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Protein phosphatase 2A inactivation induces microsatellite instability, neoantigen production and immune response

By Yu-Ting Yen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosatellite-instable (MSI), a predictive biomarker for immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) response, is caused by mismatch repair deficiency (MMRd) that occurs through genetic or epigenetic silencing of MMR genes. Here, we report a mechanism of MMRd and demonstrate that protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) deletion or inactivation converts cold microsatellite-stable (MSS) into MSI...

Nature.com

Correction: BH3-only proteins Puma and Beclin1 regulate autophagic death in neurons in response to Amyloid-Î²

Correction to: Cell Death Discovery https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-021-00748-x, published online 15 November 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in an author name. The correct name is Ramesh Kumar Paidi. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Suraiya Saleem. Present address: Suraiya Saleem, Bhupat and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The role of reactive oxygen species in the immunity induced by nano-pulse stimulation

Reactive oxygen species (ROS) are byproducts of tumor cells treated with Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS). Recently, ROS have been suggested as a contributing factor in immunogenic cell death and T cell-mediated immunity. This research further investigated the role of NPS induced ROS in antitumor immunity. ROS production in 4T1-luc breast cancer cells was characterized using three detection reagents, namely, Amplex Red, MitoSox Red, and Dihydroethidium. The efficiency of ROS quenching was evaluated in the presence or absence of ROS scavengers and/or antioxidants. The immunogenicity of NPS treated tumor cells was assessed by ex vivo dendritic cell activation, in vivo vaccination assay and in situ vaccination with NPS tumor ablation. We found that NPS treatment enhanced the immunogenicity of 4T1-luc mouse mammary tumor, resulted in a potent in situ vaccination protection and induced long-term T cell immunity. ROS production derived from NPS treated breast cancer cells was an electric pulse dose-dependent phenomenon. Noticeably, the dynamic pattern of hydrogen peroxide production was different from that of superoxide production. Interestingly, regardless of NPS treatment, different ROS scavengers could either block or promote ROS production and stimulate or inhibit tumor cell growth. The activation of dendritic cells was not influenced by blocking ROS generation. The results from in vivo vaccination with NPS treated cancer cells suggests that ROS generation was not a prerequisite for immune protection.
CANCER
onclive.com

Liso-Cel Induces Durable Responses in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Lymphomas

Treatment with lisocabtagene maraleucel demonstrated durable responses in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphomas. Treatment with lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel; Breyanzi) demonstrated durable responses in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphomas (LBCLs), according to findings from the 2-year follow-up analysis of the phase 1 TRANSCEND NHL 001 study (NCT02631044) that were presented during the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

eIF2B-capturing viral protein NSs suppresses the integrated stress response

Various stressors such as viral infection lead to the suppression of cap-dependent translation and the activation of the integrated stress response (ISR), since the stress-induced phosphorylated eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2 [eIF2(Î±P)] tightly binds to eIF2B to prevent it from exchanging guanine nucleotide molecules on its substrate, unphosphorylated eIF2. Sandfly fever Sicilian virus (SFSV) evades this cap-dependent translation suppression through the interaction between its nonstructural protein NSs and host eIF2B. However, its precise mechanism has remained unclear. Here, our cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) analysis reveals that SFSV NSs binds to the Î±-subunit of eIF2B in a competitive manner with eIF2(Î±P). Together with SFSV NSs, eIF2B retains nucleotide exchange activity even in the presence of eIF2(Î±P), in line with the cryo-EM structures of the eIF2B"¢SFSV NSs"¢unphosphorylated eIF2 complex. A genome-wide ribosome profiling analysis clarified that SFSV NSs expressed in cultured human cells attenuates the ISR triggered by thapsigargin, an endoplasmic reticulum stress inducer. Furthermore, SFSV NSs introduced in rat hippocampal neurons and human induced-pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived motor neurons exhibits neuroprotective effects against the ISR-inducing stress. Since ISR inhibition is beneficial in various neurological disease models, SFSV NSs may be a promising therapeutic ISR inhibitor.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Characterization of the humoral immune response to the EBV proteome in extranodal NK/T-cell lymphoma

Extranodal natural killer/T-cell lymphoma (NKTCL) is an aggressive malignancy that has been etiologically linked to Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection, with EBV gene transcripts identified in almost all cases. However, the humoral immune response to EBV in NKTCL patients has not been well characterized. We examined the antibody response to EBV in plasma samples from 51 NKTCL cases and 154 controls from Hong Kong and Taiwan who were part of the multi-center, hospital-based AsiaLymph case"“control study. The EBV-directed serological response was characterized using a protein microarray that measured IgG and IgA antibodies against 202 protein sequences representing the entire EBV proteome. We analyzed 157 IgG antibodies and 127 IgA antibodies that fulfilled quality control requirements. Associations between EBV serology and NKTCL status were disproportionately observed for IgG rather than IgA antibodies. Nine anti-EBV IgG responses were significantly elevated in NKTCL cases compared with controls and had ORshighest vs. lowest tertile"‰>"‰6.0 (Bonferroni-corrected P-values"‰<"‰0.05). Among these nine elevated IgG responses in NKTCL patients, three IgG antibodies (all targeting EBNA3A) are novel and have not been observed for other EBV-associated tumors of B-cell or epithelial origin. IgG antibodies against EBNA1, which have consistently been elevated in other EBV-associated tumors, were not elevated in NKTCL cases. We characterize the antibody response against EBV for patients with NKTCL and identify IgG antibody responses against six distinct EBV proteins. Our findings suggest distinct serologic patterns of this NK/T-cell lymphoma compared with other EBV-associated tumors of B-cell or epithelial origin.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Mixing Covid Vaccines Results In Better Immune Response

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines these days due to the new variant called Omicron and due to the same subjects involving vaccinations and treatments. It’s been just reported that according to the latest studies, mixing covid vaccines results in a better immune response. Check out what the Reuters press agency revealed.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Impact of KRAS, BRAF and microsatellite instability status after cytoreductive surgery and HIPEC in a national cohort of colorectal peritoneal metastasis patients

Patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) carrying BRAF (mutBRAF) or KRAS mutation (mutKRAS) have an inferior prognosis after liver or lung surgery, whereas the prognostic role in the context of peritoneal metastasis (PM) after cytoreductive surgery (CRS) and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) has been less investigated. Methods. In total, 257...
CANCER
Nature.com

Age-related accumulation of advanced oxidation protein products promotes osteoclastogenesis through disruption of redox homeostasis

Enhanced osteoclastogenesis is one of the major causes of age-related bone loss. Aging is accompanied by accumulation of advanced oxidation protein products (AOPPs). However, whether AOPPs accumulation contributing to the osteoclastogenesis with aging remains unclear. Here, we showed that AOPPs accumulation was associated with the enhanced osteoclastogenesis and deterioration of bone microstructure in aged mice. In vitro, AOPPs directly induced osteoclastogenesis by interaction with receptor activator of nuclear factor Îº B (RANK) and the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) in the primary bone marrow monocytes. Bindings of AOPPs to RANK and RAGE were able to activate nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADPH) oxidase, trigger generation of reactive oxygen species, then induce phosphorylation of mitogen-activated protein kinases and c-fos, upregulation of the nuclear factor of activated T cell c1, eventually induce bone marrow monocytes to differentiate into mature osteoclasts. Chronic exposure to AOPPs enhanced osteoclastogenesis and bone loss in mice, which could be alleviated by NADPH oxidase inhibitor apocynin. Local injection of AOPPs into subperiosteal area induced bone resorption at the site of administration, which was similar to the effect of RANK ligand. Together, these results suggested that AOPPs could serve as a novel regulator of osteoclastogenesis and AOPPs accumulation might play an important role in the development of age-related bone loss.
CHINA
Nature.com

The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice

On behalf of the Executive Committee of the European Society of Human Genetics &. European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Polygenic risk score analyses on embryos (PGT-P) are being marketed by some private testing companies to parents using in vitro fertilisation as being useful in selecting the embryos that carry the least risk of disease in later life. It appears that at least one child has been born after such a procedure. But the utility of a PRS in this respect is severely limited, and to date, no clinical research has been performed to assess its diagnostic effectiveness in embryos. Patients need to be properly informed on the limitations of this use of PRSs, and a societal debate, focused on what would be considered acceptable with regard to the selection of individual traits, should take place before any further implementation of the technique in this population.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Tau and PQBP1: Protein interaction induces inflammation in the brain

Just as a home security system can alert a homeowner to the presence of an intruder, a protein called polyglutamine binding protein-1 (PQBP1) found in brain cells can alert the body to the presence of "intruding" viruses like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Now, researchers in Japan have shed new light on the role of PQBP1 in the detection of dysfunctional proteins associated with neurodegenerative disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions in early infancy. With the rising obesity rates in women of childbearing age, the LGA birth rate is about 10%. Recent literature continues to support the higher rates of obesity in LGA infants. However, there is a knowledge gap for their lifetime risk for adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Potential factors that may modify the risk in early infancy include catch-down early postnatal growth, reduction in body fat growth trajectory, longer breastfeeding duration, and presence of a healthy gut microbiome. The early postnatal period may be a critical window of opportunity for active interventions to mitigate or prevent obesity and potential adverse metabolic consequences in later life. A variety of promising candidate biomarkers for the early identification of metabolic alterations in LGA infants is also discussed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Recurring exposure to low humidity induces transcriptional and protein level changes in the vocal folds of rabbits

Voice disorders are an important human health condition. Hydration is a commonly recommended preventive measure for voice disorders though it is unclear how vocal fold dehydration is harmful at the cellular level. Airway surface dehydration can result from exposure to low humidity air. Here we have induced airway surface dehydration in New Zealand White rabbits exposed to a recurring 8-h low humidity environment over 15Â days. This model mimics an occupational exposure to a low humidity environment. Exposure to moderate humidity was the control condition. Full thickness soft-tissue samples, including the vocal folds and surrounding laryngeal tissue, were collected for molecular analysis. RT-qPCR demonstrated a significant upregulation of MUC4 (mucin 4) and SCL26A9 (chloride channel) and a large fold-change though statistically non-significant upregulation of SCNNA1 (epithelial sodium channel). Proteomic analysis demonstrated differential regulation of proteins clustering into prospective functional groups of muscle structure and function, oxidative stress response, and protein chaperonin stress response. Together, the data demonstrate that recurring exposure to low humidity is sufficient to induce both transcriptional and translational level changes in laryngeal tissue and suggest that low humidity exposure induces cellular stress at the level of the vocal folds.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Sex-specific effects of aging on humoral immune responses to repeated influenza vaccination in older adults

Older adults (â‰¥65 years of age) bear a significant burden of severe disease and mortality associated with influenza, despite relatively high annual vaccination coverage and substantial pre-existing immunity to influenza. To test the hypothesis that host factors, including age and sex, play a role in determining the effect of repeated vaccination and levels of pre-existing humoral immunity to influenza, we evaluated pre- and post-vaccination strain-specific hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) titers in adults over 75 years of age who received a high-dose influenza vaccine in at least four out of six influenza seasons. Pre-vaccination titers, rather than host factors and repeated vaccination were significantly associated with post-vaccination HAI titer outcomes, and displayed an age-by-sex interaction. Pre-vaccination titers to H1N1 remained constant with age. Titers to H3N2 and influenza B viruses decreased substantially with age in males, whereas titers in females remained constant with age. Our findings highlight the importance of pre-existing immunity in this highly vaccinated older adult population and suggest that older males are particularly vulnerable to reduced pre-existing humoral immunity to influenza.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improving outcomes in glomerular disease

Glucocorticoid exposure remains a major contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with immune-mediated kidney disease. Recent clinical trials have tested novel potential therapies for these patients and showed that glucocorticoid doses can be reduced without compromising efficacy. Key advances. C5a receptor antagonism with avacopan is effective in combination with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Valley-filling instability and critical magnetic field for interaction-enhanced Zeeman response in doped WSe monolayers

Carrier-doped transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) monolayers are of great interest in valleytronics due to the large Zeeman response (g-factors) in these spin-valley-locked materials, arising from many-body interactions. We develop an ab initio approach based on many-body perturbation theory to compute the interaction-enhanced g-factors in carrier-doped materials. We show that the g-factors of doped WSe2 monolayers are enhanced by screened-exchange interactions resulting from magnetic-field-induced changes in band occupancies. Our interaction-enhanced g-factors g* agree well with experiment. Unlike traditional valleytronic materials such as silicon, the enhancement in g-factor vanishes beyond a critical magnetic field Bc achievable in standard laboratories. We identify ranges of g* for which this change in g-factor at Bc leads to a valley-filling instability and Landau level alignment, which is important for the study of quantum phase transitions in doped TMDs. We further demonstrate how to tune the g-factors and optimize the valley-polarization for the valley Hall effect.
CHEMISTRY
targetedonc.com

Luspatercept Induces High Response With Tolerable Safety in Low-Risk MDS

In the MEDALIST analysis that was presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting, investigators sought to further characterize the effects of luspatercept in patients with low-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. An analysis of the MEDALIST study (NCT02631070) showed more durable response with luspatercept-aamt (Reblozyl) treatment compared with placebo in patients with lower-risk...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Electrical response of retinal ganglion cells in an N-methyl-N-nitrosourea-induced retinal degeneration porcine model

Retinal prosthesis is regarded as the treatment for vision restoration in the blind with retinal degeneration (RD) due to the loss of photoreceptors. A strategy for retinal prosthesis is to electrically activate surviving neurons. The retina's response to electrical stimulation in a larger RD model has not been studied yet. Therefore, in this study, we investigated electrically evoked retinal responses in a previously validated N-methyl-N-nitrosourea (MNU)-induced porcine RD model. Electrically evoked responses were evaluated based on the number of retinal ganglion cell (RGC) spikes via multichannel recordings. Stimulation pulses were applied to degenerative and wild-type retinas with pulse modulation. Compared to wild-type retinas, degenerative retinas showed higher threshold values of pulse amplitude and pulse duration. The rate of increase in the number of RGC spikes relative to stimulus intensity was lower in degenerative retinas than in normal retinas. In severely degenerated retinas, few RGCs showed electrically evoked spikes. Our results suggest that the degenerative porcine retina requires a higher charge than the normal porcine retina. In the early stage of RD, it is easier to induce RGC spikes through electrical stimulation using retinal prosthesis; however, when the degeneration is severe, there may be difficulty recovering patient vision.
GERMANY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Nanoplasmonic immunosensor for the detection of SCG2, a candidate serum biomarker for the early diagnosis of neurodevelopmental disorder

In the original version of this Article So-Hee Lim, Yun-Ju Sung, Narae Jo and Na-Yoon Lee were omitted as equally contributing authors. The original Article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: So-Hee Lim, Yun-Ju Sung, Narae Jo and Na-Yoon Lee. Rare Disease Research Center, Korea Research Institute of Bioscience...
SCIENCE

