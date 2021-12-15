ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Nuplazid suppresses esophageal squamous cell carcinoma growth in vitro and in vivo by targeting PAK4

By Yaxing Wei
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the high recurrence and low 5-year survival rates of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) after treatment, the discovery of novel drugs for recurrence chemoprevention is of particular importance. Methods. We screened the FDA-approved drug library and found that Nuplazid, an atypical antipsychotic that acts as an effective...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 in non-small-cell lung carcinomas: correlations with clinicopathologic features and prognostic significance

Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) modulates the tumor microenvironment through immunosuppressive effects. Its associations with clinicopathologic parameters and prognostic significance in non-small-cell lung carcinomas remain unclear. We examined LAG-3 expression in 368 resected non-small-cell lung carcinomas (including 218 adenocarcinomas and 150 squamous-cell carcinomas) using tissue microarrays, with normalization to CD8+ T-cell count (LAG-3/CD8 index), and correlated LAG-3, CD8, and LAG-3/CD8 index with clinicopathologic features, molecular status, and survival. LAG-3 expression in the immune cells (ranged 0.35"“540.1 cells/mmÂ²) was identified in 92% of non-small-cell lung carcinomas. In adenocarcinomas and squamous-cell carcinomas, LAG-3 expression correlated with CD8+ T-cell count and PD-L1 expression. In adenocarcinomas, high LAG-3 expression (defined as >median) was additionally associated with smoking history, high T stage, aggressive pathologic features (solid-predominant histologic pattern, lymphovascular invasion, and nodal metastasis), and lack of EGFR mutation. In the entire resected tumor cohort and in adenocarcinomas, high LAG-3 and LAG-3/CD8 index were each associated with worse overall survival. In squamous-cell carcinomas, high CD8 was associated with better overall survival. In an exploratory analysis of pretreatment samples from advanced non-small-cell lung carcinoma patients treated with pembrolizumab, high CD8 was predictive of improved overall and progression-free survival, while high LAG-3, but not high LAG-3/CD8 index, was associated with improved progression-free survival. In conclusion, the clinicopathologic correlations and prognostic impact of LAG-3 in non-small-cell lung carcinoma are histotype-dependent, highlighting differences in the immune microenvironment between adenocarcinomas and squamous-cell carcinomas. The predictive impact of LAG-3 warrants further investigation.
CANCER
Nature.com

Using a convolutional neural network for classification of squamous and non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer based on diagnostic histopathology HES images

Histological stratification in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is essential to properly guide therapy. Morphological evaluation remains the basis for subtyping and is completed by additional immunohistochemistry labelling to confirm the diagnosis, which delays molecular analysis and utilises precious sample. Therefore, we tested the capacity of convolutional neural networks (CNNs) to classify NSCLC based on pathologic HES diagnostic biopsies. The model was estimated with a learning cohort of 132 NSCLC patients and validated on an external validation cohort of 65 NSCLC patients. Based on image patches, a CNN using InceptionV3 architecture was trained and optimized to classify NSCLC between squamous and non-squamous subtypes. Accuracies of 0.99, 0.87, 0.85, 0.85 was reached in the training, validation and test sets and in the external validation cohort. At the patient level, the CNN model showed a capacity to predict the tumour histology with accuracy of 0.73 and 0.78 in the learning and external validation cohorts respectively. Selecting tumour area using virtual tissue micro-array improved prediction, with accuracy of 0.82 in the external validation cohort. This study underlines the capacity of CNN to predict NSCLC subtype with good accuracy and to be applied to small pathologic samples without annotation.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

In-depth genomic analysis of a rare carcinoma

Researchers from Osaka University investigated a highly lethal form of cancer in a large group of patients, and identified the genetic culprits that lead to deadly outcomes. In a study published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, researchers from Osaka University have thoroughly revealed the genetic basis of the pathogenesis of neuroendocrine carcinoma (NEC) of the gastrointestinal system, a rare and deadly cancer that is highly resistant to treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Characterization of a recently synthesized microtubule-targeting compound that disrupts mitotic spindle poles in human cells

We reveal the effects of a new microtubule-destabilizing compound in human cells. C75 has a core thienoisoquinoline scaffold with several functional groups amenable to modification. Previously we found that sub micromolar concentrations of C75 caused cytotoxicity. We also found that C75 inhibited microtubule polymerization and competed with colchicine for tubulin-binding in vitro. However, here we found that the two compounds synergized suggesting differences in their mechanism of action. Indeed, live imaging revealed that C75 causes different spindle phenotypes compared to colchicine. Spindles remained bipolar and collapsed after colchicine treatment, while C75 caused bipolar spindles to become multipolar. Importantly, microtubules rapidly disappeared after C75-treatment, but then grew back unevenly and from multiple poles. The C75 spindle phenotype is reminiscent of phenotypes caused by depletion of ch-TOG, a microtubule polymerase, suggesting that C75 blocks microtubule polymerization in metaphase cells. C75 also caused an increase in the number of spindle poles in paclitaxel-treated cells, and combining low amounts of C75 and paclitaxel caused greater regression of multicellular tumour spheroids compared to each compound on their own. These findings warrant further exploration of C75's anti-cancer potential.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cells#Squamous Cell Carcinoma#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Escc#Fda
Nature.com

ENO1 suppresses cancer cell ferroptosis by degrading the mRNA of iron regulatory protein 1

Î±-Enolase 1 (ENO1) is a critical glycolytic enzyme whose aberrant expression drives the pathogenesis of various cancers. ENO1 has been indicated as having additional roles beyond its conventional metabolic activity, but the underlying mechanisms and biological consequences remain elusive. Here, we show that ENO1 suppresses iron regulatory protein"‰1 (IRP1) expression to regulate iron homeostasis and survival of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) cells. Mechanistically, we demonstrate that ENO1, as an RNA-binding protein, recruits CNOT6 to accelerate the messenger RNA decay of IRP1 in cancer cells, leading to inhibition of mitoferrin-1 (Mfrn1) expression and subsequent repression of mitochondrial iron-induced ferroptosis. Moreover, through in vitro and in vivo experiments and clinical sample analysis, we identified IRP1 and Mfrn1 as tumor suppressors by inducing ferroptosis in HCC cells. Taken together, this study establishes an important role for the ENO1"“IRP1"“Mfrn1 pathway in the pathogenesis of HCC and reveals a previously unknown connection between this pathway and ferroptosis, suggesting a potential innovative cancer therapy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Nivolumab for the adjuvant treatment of esophageal carcinoma: Indication of minor added benefit

In an early benefit assessment, the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) investigated whether nivolumab has an added benefit over watchful waiting in the adjuvant treatment of adults with carcinoma of the esophagus or the gastroesophageal junction and pathological residual disease after prior neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (CRT).
CANCER
Nature.com

Exploiting mesothelin in thymic carcinoma as a drug delivery target for anetumab ravtansine

Thymic epithelial tumours (TETs) are rare tumours comprised of thymomas and thymic carcinoma. Novel therapies are needed, especially in thymic carcinoma where the 5-year survival rate hovers at 30%. Mesothelin (MSLN), a surface glycoprotein that is cleaved to produce mature MSLN (mMSLN) and megakaryocyte potentiating factor (MPF), is expressed in limited tissues. However, its expression is present in various cancers, including thymic carcinoma, where it is expressed in 79% of cases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Retinal ganglion cell loss in an ex vivo mouse model of optic nerve cut is prevented by curcumin treatment

Retinal ganglion cell (RGC) loss is a pathologic feature common to several retinopathies associated to optic nerve damage, leading to visual loss and blindness. Although several scientific efforts have been spent to understand the molecular and cellular changes occurring in retinal degeneration, an effective therapy to counteract the retinal damage is still not available. Here we show that eyeballs, enucleated with the concomitant optic nerve cut (ONC), when kept in PBS for 24"‰h showed retinal and optic nerve degeneration. Examining retinas and optic nerves at different time points in a temporal window of 24"‰h, we found a thinning of some retinal layers especially RGC's layer, observing a powerful RGC loss after 24"‰h correlated with an apoptotic, MAPKs and degradative pathways dysfunctions. Specifically, we detected a time-dependent increase of Caspase-3, -9 and pro-apoptotic marker levels, associated with a strong reduction of BRN3A and NeuN levels. Importantly, a powerful activation of JNK, c-Jun, and ERK signaling (MAPKs) were observed, correlated with a significant augmented SUMO-1 and UBC9 protein levels. The degradation signaling pathways was also altered, causing a significant decrease of ubiquitination level and an increased LC3B activation. Notably, it was also detected an augmented Tau protein level. Curcumin, a powerful antioxidant natural compound, prevented the alterations of apoptotic cascade, MAPKs, and SUMO-1 pathways and the degradation system, preserving the RGC survival and the retinal layer thickness. This ex vivo retinal degeneration model could be a useful method to study, in a short time window, the effect of neuroprotective tools like curcumin that could represent a potential treatment to contrast retinal cell death.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Cell signaling targets in leukemia

Mutations in the enzyme IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) are found in 15–20% of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cases. IDH mutations have been shown to impact cellular differentiation and DNA and histone methylation, but little is known about how they affect cell signaling responses. First author Kathryn Sunthankar, MD, P. Brent...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Clinical outcomes of endoscopic resection of preoperatively diagnosed non-circumferential T1a-muscularis mucosae or T1b-submucosa 1 esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85572-0, published online 22 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Materials and methods, under the subheading 'Histopathological evaluation and treatment after endoscopic resection',. "LVI was judged positive if vascular or lymphatic invasion was revealed in the MM or deeper...
CANCER
Phys.org

Team achieves breakthrough using CRISPR-Cas9 to target fat cells

Fat—it is tvital for life but too much can lead to a host of health problems. Studying how fat—or adipose—tissue functions in the body is critical for understanding obesity and other issues, yet structural differences in fat cells and their distribution throughout the body make doing so challenging.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How to deal with hypertension in the COVID-19 era-the impact "ON" and "OF" hypertension

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has affected the global population. While many people infected with SARS-CoV-2 show no or mild symptoms, people with chronic conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and pulmonary, cardiovascular, and kidney diseases, have an increased risk of severe COVID-19 or increased mortality [1]. One of the major causes of mortality in COVID-19 patients is cardiovascular disease. In particular, hypertension has been widely recognized as an independent risk factor for severity and mortality in COVID-19 patients [2, 3]. Consequently, an important aspect to consider is the impact of blood pressure (BP) control on COVID-19 prognosis. To the best of my knowledge, there are two reports from Wuhan, China, in terms of BP control and adverse outcomes of COVID-19 [4, 5]. If the adverse outcome was defined as mortality, ICU admission, respiratory failure, and heart failure for hypertensive patients and good BP control or poor BP control was defined as an average systolic BP (SBP)/diastolic BP (DBP) of <140/90"‰mmHg or â‰¥140/90"‰mmHg, respectively, during the hospital stay, poor BP control was independently associated with higher risks of adverse outcomes of COVID-19 [4]. In addition, increased SBP or DBP variability was associated with higher risks of mortality and ICU admission. Another study [5] reported the association between BP level and mortality in normotensive and hypertensive patients admitted to the ICU with COVID-19. All hypertensive patients had a longer stay in the ICU than normotensive patients. When the hypertensive patients were divided into four groups according to BP levels in previous medical records or measurements taken during ICU admission without antihypertensive drugs, patients in the highest BP group (SBP"‰â‰¥"‰180"‰mmHg and/or DBP"‰â‰¥"‰110"‰mmHg) developed cardiac injury, had more kidney injuries in the ICU, or presented a higher risk of death. Therefore, in the COVID-19 pandemic, hypertensive patients may benefit from good BP control on a daily basis. It is not yet clear whether certain types of antihypertensive drugs, especially renin angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors, affect the prognosis of COVID-19, but at present, RAS inhibitors should generally be continued [6, 7].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Loss of TACC1 variant25 inducing cell proliferation and suppressing autophagy in head and neck squamous carcinoma

Transforming acidic coiled-coil containing protein1 (TACC1) is closely related to transcription, translation and centrosome dynamics. Dysregulation of TACC1 is associated with multiple malignancies. Alternative splicing (AS) of TACC1 produces multiple variants, which are of great significance in cancer biology. However, the expression and biological functions of TACC1 variants in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) remain unclear. In this study, we found for the first time that TACC1 variants exhibited a characteristic expression pattern and that TACC1 variant25 (TACC1v25) was downregulated in HNSCC tissues and cell lines. Overexpression of TACC1v25 in Cal27 and Fadu cells significantly inhibited proliferation and promoted autophagy. Moreover, expression levels of nuclear pERK and p-mTOR were significantly decreased, while the expression of Beclin-1 and the LC3II/LC3I ratio were increased in TACC1v25-overexpressed Cal27 and Fadu cells. After the addition of AKT activator SC79 to TACC1v25-overexpressed Cal27 and Fadu cells, the autophagy levels were remarkably rescued. In conclusion, TACC1v25 inhibits HNSCC progression through the ERK and AKT/mTOR pathways by inhibiting proliferation and increasing autophagy. TACC1v25 might have potential use as a tumour suppressor in HNSCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin, metformin, monotherapy or both in patients with metabolic syndrome

The present study evaluated the effects of dapagliflozin, a SGLT2 inhibitor, or dapagliflozin plus metformin versus metformin monotherapy in patients with metabolic syndrome. This study included patients who admitted in Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 and were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. A total of 248 participants were randomly assigned to divide into three groups: dapagliflozin group; metformin group; dapagliflozin in combined with metformin group. Dapagliflozin group and metformin group were associated with similar improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. Relative to dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy, dapagliflozin combined with metformin provided greater improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. So did HOMA-IR scores, fasting plasma insulin and inflammatory indicators (hsCRP, PMN/HDL-C and Monocytes/HDL-C). Dapagliflozin improved all components of metabolic syndrome in patients with metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, dapagliflozin combined with metformin showed more meaningful improvements in any of components of metabolic syndrome than dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: EIF3D promotes gallbladder cancer development by stabilizing GRK2 kinase and activating PI3K-AKT signaling pathway

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.263, published online 08 June 2017. Following the publication of this article, the authors noticed a mistake in Supplementary Figure 3A. Due to a mistake, the control group image for EH-GB-1 was accidentally used for the Scramble group image as well. All authors agree to the correction and apologize for this error. The correct Supplementary Figure 3A can be found below.
CANCER
The Independent

Moderna booster generates strong antibody response against Omicron

A booster dose of the Moderna vaccine generates a strong antibody response against the Omicron coronavirus variant, the company has said.Laboratory testing showed that a half-dose booster increased antibody levels 37-fold. A higher, full booster dose drove antibody levels even higher - more than 80 times that of someone vaccinated with two jabs.“I think it will protect people through the coming holiday period and through these winter months, when we're going to see the most severe pressure of Omicron,” said Dr Paul Burton, Moderna's chief medical officer.The data, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, tested blood samples from people who...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Liver fibrosis indices are related to diabetic peripheral neuropathy in individuals with type 2 diabetes

The association between nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) or liver fibrosis and diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) has not been well studied. We aimed to investigate the association of NAFL or liver fibrosis indices and DPN in individuals with type 2 diabetes. In this observational study, we included 264 individuals with type 2 diabetes, and calculated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) liver fat score, NAFLD fibrosis score, and Fibrosis-4 (FIB-4) index to evaluate the status of NAFLD or liver fibrosis. DPN was diagnosed when the Michigan Neuropathy Screening Instrument-Physical Examination score was"‰â‰¥"‰2.5. The NAFLD fibrosis score and FIB-4 index were significantly higher in individuals with DPN than in those without DPN. Logistic analyses showed that the NAFLD fibrosis score and FIB-4 index were associated with DPN after adjustment for covariates (adjusted odds ratio 1.474 and 1.961, respectively). In the subgroup analysis, this association was only significant in the group with a high NAFLD liver fat score (>"‰âˆ’"‰0.640). Serum levels of fetuin-A, a hepatokine, were decreased in individuals with abnormal vibration perception or 10-g monofilament tests compared with their counterparts. The present study suggests that liver fibrosis might be associated with DPN in individuals with type 2 diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The association of complex genetic background with the prognosis of acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage

Acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage (ALAL) is a rare and highly aggressive malignancy with limited molecular characterization and therapeutic recommendations. In this study, we retrospectively analyzed 1635 acute leukemia cases in our center from January 2012 to June 2018. The diagnose of ALAL was based on either EGIL or 2016 WHO criteria, a total of 39 patients were included. Four patients diagnosed as acute undifferentiated leukemia (AUL) by both classification systems. Among the patients underwent high-throughput sequencing, 89.5% were detected at least one mutation and the median number of gene mutation was 3 (0"“8) per sample. The most frequently mutated genes were NRAS (4, 21%), CEBPA (4, 21%), JAK3 (3, 16%), RUNX1 (3, 16%). The mutations detected in mixed-phenotype acute leukemia (MPAL) enriched in genes related to genomic stability and transcriptional regulation; while AUL cases frequently mutated in genes involved in signaling pathway. The survival analysis strongly suggested that mutation burden may play important roles to predict the clinical outcomes of ALAL. In addition, the patients excluded by WHO criteria had even worse clinical outcome than those included. The association of the genetic complexity of blast cells with the clinical outcomes and rationality of the diagnostic criteria of WHO system need to be evaluated by more large-scale prospective clinical studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy