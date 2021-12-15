ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

CVS Health Stock Appears To Be Fully Valued At Its Current Levels

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 5 days ago

The stock price of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has outperformed the broader indices. While the S&P500 index has seen a rise of 10% over the last six months, CVS stock is up around 17%. This also compares with -10% returns for its peer - Walgreens Boots Alliance. CVS stock is also...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
arizonadailyindependent.com

CVS Health Quietly Expands Its Employee Vaccine Mandate As Other Companies Abandon Efforts

At a time when many employers are abandoning COVID-19 vaccination mandates, one is doubling down by expanding its mandate on a companywide basis. CVS Health, parent company of Aetna Insurance, CVS Pharmacy, and MinuteClinic, has more than 300,000 employees nationwide. Its website lists nearly 200 CVS Pharmacy locations and 30 CVS MinuteClincs, with roughly 13,000 employees in Arizona across all of the company’s businesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Stock Price#Health Plan#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Eps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
etfdailynews.com

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.45.
RETAIL
investing.com

CVS Health vs. Rite Aid: Which Drugstore Chain Stock is a Better Buy?

As COVID-19 cases start increasing again, drugstores are likely to see a bump in revenue. So, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) should benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.CVS Health Corporation (CVS) provides health services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services; Retail/LTC; and Health Care Benefits. The company operates approximately 9,900 retail locations and 1,100 MinuteClinic locations. On the other hand, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) operates a chain of retail drugstores. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy; and Pharmacy Services. The company operates approximately 2,500 retail pharmacy locations in 17 states.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

CVS Health Could Continue Rallying Into The Weekend

CVS Health Corp’s (NYSE:CVS) stock jumped almost 5% to close at $97.31 on Thursday, after the company boosted its dividend and announced the resumption of its share repurchase program for the first time in four years. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that the stock...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

CVS Health increases dividend by 10% to $0.55

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) declares $0.55/share quarterly dividend, 10% increase from prior dividend of $0.50. Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 21; ex-div Jan. 20. See CVS Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

CVS could soon be your doctor in big health care push

CVS Health is the local drugstore for many, and now the chain wants to be your doctor as well. CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement that this "major evolution" will include expanding into areas like primary care. The company plans to add advanced primary care centers to its mix...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

CVS Health Sees Fall in COVID-19 Vaccine, Testing Revenue in 2022

(Reuters) -Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp said on Thursday it expects revenue from COVID-19 vaccination and testing to decline significantly next year, after it forecast 2022 adjusted earnings largely below estimates. Shares of CVS, however, were up 3.8% at $96.7 after it raised its 2021 profit forecast to $8.00 per...
INDUSTRY
rochesterfirst.com

CVS Health hikes dividend, eyes push into primary care

CVS Health is hiking its dividend and offering a better-than-expected 2022 revenue forecast as the health care giant prepares to dive deeper into providing more care. The drugstore chain, pharmacy benefits manager and health insurer is planning its next “major evolution” by expanding into areas like primary care, CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement Thursday ahead of the company’s annual investor meeting.
HEALTH
pymnts

CVS Health CEO Says Online Marketplaces Spur Thefts

CVS Health Chief Executive Karen Lynch said the drugstore chain is trying to help end a trend of smash-and-grab robberies. The company has been seeing more “organized crime,” she said, speaking on CNBC’s Power Lunch. She said the crime has not had much effect on the company’s...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy