CVS Health Stock Appears To Be Fully Valued At Its Current Levels

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.45.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO