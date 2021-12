As 5G deployments continue to roll-out globally, questions still loom over how 5G will be monetized. Many have voiced the view that the enterprise segment is where 5G will make its money, with potential use cases across a breadth of verticals including the automotive, manufacturing and utilities industries. The promise of 5G is there, but without action it remains just that: a proverbial promise without tangible results.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO