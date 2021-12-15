ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

10 key stats for the best marketers of 2021

By E.J. Schultz
Advertising Age
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Ad Age revealed our annual Marketers of the Year list, a ranking of 10 companies with business results driven by breakthrough advertising and smart strategic thinking. In the latest edition of the “Marketer’s Brief” podcast, we break down why each brand made the cut, and what the selections...

adage.com

Comments / 0

27 First News

Best lanyard for keys

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best lanyard for keys will be sturdy enough to hold multiple necessities that you take with you when you leave the house. Lanyards are multipurpose and you can use them for traveling and organizing personal items and keeping your essential items together. Before purchasing a lanyard for your keys, consider all that you plan to attach to it, how much the product can hold and the length.
AMAZON
Advertising Age

9 most innovative brand NFTs in 2021

NFTs were a part of some of the most remarkable moments in advertising in 2021, helping lay the groundwork for brands to play in the coming metaverse. Classic brands like Pepsi and Budweiser tested the NFT waters, as did 21st Century brands like The Hundreds and RTFKT. The technology around...
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers. Philadelphia cream cheese: The Kraft Heinz brand seized on the nationwide cream cheese shortage by encouraging consumers to buy desserts other than cheesecake this holiday season, and then reimbursing shoppers up to $20 for the cost. While it’s probably just an attempt to collect first-party data, we’ll give Philly points for creativity.
MARKETS
The Drum

Key digital developments that marketers should consider in 2022

The pandemic has changed the marketing world drastically. In 2020, marketers scrambled to react, cutting ad budgets and prioritizing digital channels. This year, the industry saw recovery as the Asia Pacific (APAC) region advertising spend grew by 16.5% in 2021 and is forecasted to expand by 11.2% next year to reach US$235 billion, says Laura Quigley, the senior vice president for sales in APAC at IAS.
MARKETS
Advertising Age

Major marketer executive exits of 2021

In a year marked by seemingly endless employee turnover at all levels, it became hard to keep up with who was heading where, and why. Driven by factors such as COVID-related fatigue, or simply a willingness to try new things, plenty of marketing execs headed for the exits in 2021. Below, a look at some of the biggest marketing executive moves.
MARKETS
Advertising Age

Top advertising industry trends to watch in 2022

Last year at this time, perhaps the only thing We the People could collectively agree on was the wish to say “good riddance” to the previous 12 months. Less than a week into the new year, 2021 effectively replied, “Hold my beer.”. Despite that ominous beginning and...
MARKETS
Searchengineland.com

5 key themes shaping the future of marketing

Marketers and business leaders came together at Zeta Live ‘21 to discuss the evolution to a digital-first world and trending topics on the future of marketing. From NFTs to first-party data to the Metaverse and everything in between, here are some of the conference’s most engaging themes that marketers can’t afford to ignore.
MARKETS
AOL Corp

One stat shows how hard it is to pick market-beating stocks

A version of this post was originally published on TKer.co. Picking stocks in an attempt to beat market averages is an incredibly challenging and sometimes money-losing effort. In fact, most professional stock pickers aren’t able to do this on a consistent basis.¹. One of the reasons for this is...
STOCKS
Advertising Age

How the biggest ad tech trends affected marketers in 2021

Brands spent 2021 rushing to build first-party relationships with consumers and navigating new forms of ad IDs in the wake of data lockdowns and yet another turn of events in the demise of third-party cookies. In April, Apple rolled out its App Tracking Transparency framework, which created new hurdles for...
CELL PHONES
Advertising Age

Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers pump up spending

We now can quantify advertising’s global pandemic pullback: Spending for the world’s 100 biggest advertisers fell 7.1% to $278 billion in 2020. But it could have been worse. And spending in 2021 has bounced back, with a double-digit percentage jump in some key categories as marketers rebuild and rebound.
MARKETS
AOL Corp

FedEx reveals a stunning stat that shows the job market is really hot

FedEx (FDX) is getting inundated with job applications in what continues to be a hot U.S. labor market characterized by increased job switchers. "Just the last week, we had 111,000 applications for FedEx. That's the highest in our history," said FedEx COO Raj Subramanian on an earnings call Thursday evening. "To put that in context versus what we say in May, that was 52,000."
ECONOMY
Advertising Age

The Big List: Top marketers, brands and agencies

A quick take on the biggest advertisers, brands and agencies. Amazon and Procter & Gamble Co. top Ad Age Datacenter’s rankings of the largest advertisers. Want to dig deeper? Click on the links below. U.S. advertisers. Ad Age's roster of the Leading National Advertisers in 2020 sliced spending with...
ECONOMY
Advertising Age

How next-best action insights can transform health marketing

When most brands market to consumers, it’s a fairly straightforward process. After all, if you're Procter & Gamble and you want to advertise toothpaste, your audience is 330 million Americans. But when you’re a pharmaceutical company that’s developing a drug for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease that afflicts 30,000 people in the U.S., the toothpaste approach doesn’t work. You need to reach the very finite subsets of healthcare professionals.
HEALTH
Forbes

Three Key Benefits Of Coopetition Marketing

CEO at Pronto, a leading ecosystem management platform that helps companies build, manage, scale, and monetize their partner ecosystem. Sometimes, the best way to stay ahead is not to compete. Instead, in a networked economy, growth stems from both competition and cooperation. Coined by professors Adam M. Brandenburger and Barry J. Nalebuf in 1996, coopetition is defined by Polish researcher Olga Sobolewska as "a business strategy that uses insights gained from game theory to understand when it is better for competitors to work together." Recently, the concept has become increasingly embraced across industries, driven by the need to expand business models to meet changing customer expectations. This shift is requiring organizations to develop new market opportunities and form valuable business partnerships.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Sell-Off? Correction? 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Already 50% Off Their Highs

With a discounted stock price, the Chewy's value proposition deserves a closer look. Palantir's state-of-the-art AI benefits government and enterprise businesses alike. Lemonade's big splash into auto insurance could be the catalyst this stock needs. Even though the S&P 500 is trading close to its all-time high, tech investors have...
STOCKS

