CPRAM offers scholarships at two-/four-year schools

By Breck Riley
breezynews.com
 5 days ago

State college public relations officials are doing their part to encourage students to continue their interest in the area of communication at Mississippi’s two- and four-year colleges with three $1,250 scholarships. Students applying for the CPRAM (College Public Relations Association of Mississippi) scholarship must be majoring in one...

IN THIS ARTICLE
