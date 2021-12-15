ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Italy's Draghi hints at contribution from energy firms to curbing prices

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKo9w_0dNJXhoW00

ROME, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that energy companies that have made profits may have to contribute to efforts to curb increases in bills for households and companies.

With international energy prices continuing to rise, Draghi told parliament the government was ready to provide more funds if necessary to limit the increase in household energy bills, but said energy companies should also play their part.

"It's hard to imagine a structural solution that doesn't consider the profits that electricity and other kinds of companies have made from the rise in gas prices," Draghi said.

"It's difficult not to call on the companies that have made these profits to contribute to (reducing) the costs."

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

BP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 mln deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) will acquire the remaining stake in its U.S. pipelines partnership BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP.N) that it doesn't already own in a more than $700 million deal, as the energy giant looks to simplify its structure. The company said on Monday BP Midstream unitholders...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Bulgaria, Greece talk energy cooperation, regional stability

Leaders of Bulgaria and Greece on Monday discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with an emphasis on reducing their reliance on Russian gas through the speedy completion of a key gas interconnector linking the neighboring countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who is the first European leader to visit Bulgaria since the formation of a new government there, met with his Bulgarian counterpart, Kiril Petkov, and the country’s president, Rumen Radev. “The project is of strategic importance for Bulgaria and Greece and the two countries have already agreed to complete it as quickly as possible," Mitsotakis noted after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Reuters

German tax take continues to surge but supply bottlenecks drag -govt

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Germany's tax take surged again in November, rising 15.4% on the year to 54.9 billion euros, thanks to its recovery from the pandemic earlier this year, although the economic upturn has since waned, according to the finance ministry's monthly report. The combined tax income of...
BUSINESS
WTAJ

People pressure governments worldwide to act on inflation

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Óscar Baños and thousands of fellow truck drivers celebrated Saturday after a threat to idle their engines pushed the Spanish government to adopt measures improving work conditions and checking skyrocketing fuel costs driven by inflation. It’s the latest effort by workers, opposition leaders and citizens to pressure governments from Europe to the Americas […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Companies#Italy#Gas Prices#Italian#Parliament
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Italy’s Salvini says Draghi should remain PM, not be next president

ROME (Reuters) – Italian right-wing leader Matteo Salvini said on Friday that Prime Minister Mario Draghi should remain in his current role and not become head of state when the position comes free early next year. Parliament will convene to choose a new president in January, and the former...
POLITICS
Palm Beach Daily News

Entice energy industry to curb carbon

Flood insurance is about to go through the roof. Now more than ever, we are in desperate need of climate action from both parties that will attack the issue instead of put a Band-Aid solution after every weather event worsened by climate instability. Instead of letting the taxpayer foot the bill, we should encourage...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
TechRadar

Energy firms to face stricter tests in 2022

From January 2022, energy companies will face more robust financial checks. After a host of energy companies collapsed in 2021, the energy regulator Ofgem has announced that bosses of firms will now undergo more stringent vetting. On top of this, stress tests will be applied to firms in order to ensure inappropriate risks are not passed onto customers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Place
Rome, IT
investing.com

Italy's Draghi says EU must ask Russia to reduce tensions with Ukraine

ROME (Reuters) -The European Union must ask Russia to urgently reduce tensions with Ukraine when EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said. Addressing the Italian Chamber of Deputies before this week's EU summit, Draghi said the bloc "must unanimously renew its support for the...
POLITICS
wearebreakingnews.com

General Strike In Italy: Mario Draghi’s First Test On The Street

The Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, has received numerous praises in editorials in the international press about his management in the nearly 10 months that he has been in charge of the country. Its ability to hold together an impossible coalition, which ranges from the populist ultra-right of Matteo Salvini’s League to the pro-left center-left of the Democratic Party (PD), as well as the good pace of reforms to secure European funds.
EUROPE
mississippifreepress.org

Tired of High Prices and Pollution? Let’s Switch to Clean Energy.

If you are afraid to look at your gas bill, you are not alone. Energy prices are sky-high right now with the economy rebounding as the demand for oil and gas outstrips supply. That means more families are struggling to pay heat and electric bills. This problem is especially severe in Mississippi, where nearly 40% of households are “energy burdened”—spending more than 6% of their yearly income on energy bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

LG Energy strikes supply deal with recycling firm

One of the world’s largest electric-car battery makers struck a deal with recycling firm Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. as surging demand for key raw materials pushes consumers to expand their supply chains. South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd. and its battery unit LG Energy Solution agreed to buy 20,000 tonnes of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Saudis foresee oil price spikes from energy transition efforts

(Bloomberg) –Saudi Arabia’s finance minister echoed warnings from the kingdom’s oil officials that a slowdown in fossil-fuel investment globally will cause spikes in energy prices. “We have very serious concerns that the world could run short of energy if we are not careful in managing the transition,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Britain's Wetherspoon warns of profit impact from Omicron curbs

Dec 13 (Reuters) - British pub group JD Wetherspoon Plc (JDW.L) warned on Monday fresh government restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant could lead to a half-yearly loss. Britain imposed tougher COVID-19 restrictions last week, ordering people to work from home and wear masks in public...
ECONOMY
Chicago Business Journal

Clean energy firm LanzaTech raises another $30M

Chicago clean-tech firm LanzaTech has raised more funding as it looks to turn pollution into everyday products like fabric and fragrances. LanzaTech has raised $30 million in new capital from ArcelorMittal, a steel manufacturing company headquartered in Luxembourg. The company made the investment through its XCarb innovation fund, and it's the fourth investment ArcelorMittal has made from the fund since March.
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

Italy's Draghi Will Meet Germany's Scholz in Coming Days - Statement

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will meet the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in the coming days, a government statement said following a phone conversation between the two leaders. "Prime Minister Draghi congratulated Chancellor Scholz for the start of his mandate," the statement said. (Reporting by Angelo...
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy