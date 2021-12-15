Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
Reuters

U.S. recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday recommended Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook parent (FB.O) Meta get permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to grant licenses for the companies to send...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

EU set to move to ensure medicines continue to flow between GB and NI

The European Union is set to announce proposals to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is expected to announce proposed new legislation on Friday.The UK’s Brexit Minister Lord Frost is understood to be aware of the development and is also expected to make a statement.The issues surrounding medicines stem from the outworkings of the Northern Ireland Protocol a part of the Brexit deal which means Northern Ireland remains covered by the EU’s pharmaceutical regulations.We believe the proposals solve all the issues that were raised about medicinesAs...
HEALTH
Shore News Network

Chelsea owner Abramovich gets Portuguese citizenship

LISBON (Reuters) – Billionaire Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich has become a Portuguese citizen, adding the European Union member country’s passport to his Russian and Israeli ones. A spokesperson for Abramovich confirmed a report by Portuguese newspaper Publico on Saturday which cited justice ministry documents as saying...
SPORTS
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Spain’s truck drivers call off Christmas strike

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s truck drivers have called off a three-day strike during the week leading up to Christmas after reaching an agreement with the government late on Friday, the national truck driving association said. It said the agreement means drivers will not have to load and unload...
WORLD
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) -British Brexit minister David Frost resigned on Saturday over disillusionment with the direction of Boris Johnson’s government, dealing a major blow to the embattled prime minister https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-pm-johnson-faces-rebellion-parliament-over-covid-measures-2021-12-14 as the Omicron variant sweeps the country. The resignation of Frost, a core architect of Johnson’s tumultuous Brexit strategy, raised...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Facebook pays fines to Russia over banned content

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Facebook has paid 17 million roubles ($229,643) in fines owed in Russia for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, but with the threat of a potentially larger fine looming. Facebook parent Meta, along with Alphabet’s Google, faces a...
INTERNET
