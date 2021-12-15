ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offshore Kaisa bondholders look to buy its China bad loans -sources

By Thompson Reuters
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A group of offshore bondholders of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd have agreed to amass up to $1 billion in order to buy bad loans from the Chinese developer’s onshore creditors, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Kaisa, which has offshore...

NBC New York

‘Buy Now, Pay Later' Stocks Tumble After U.S. Consumer Watchdog Launches Probe

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is seeking information from Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, PayPal and Zip on the risks and benefits of their products. "Buy now, pay later" services let shoppers defer payment for items, typically over a period of monthly installments and with no interest attached. Affirm's shares closed down...
STOCKS
Reuters

China govt land sales down for fifth month amid cash crunch

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s revenue from land sales fell for a fifth straight month in November as a liquidity crunch engulfed the country’s most indebted developers amid persistent market headwinds. In November, the value of land sales nationwide sank 9.90% from a year earlier, although that...
ECONOMY
Reuters

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The poster child of China's property crisis China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. "We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing...
WORLD
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Stocks Drop As Traders Mull Central Bank Moves

World stock markets fell Friday after the previous day's rally, as traders mulled central bank moves to combat soaring inflation, while navigating a Covid-19 infection spike that threatens an already fragile economic recovery. In afternoon trading Paris stocks dropped 1.4 percent and Frankfurt shed 1.0 percent following earlier Asian losses.
STOCKS
d1softballnews.com

Standard & Poor’s declares Evergrande insolvent and withdraws the rating

S&P Global Ratings has declared Evergrande insolvent, the Chinese real estate giant at the center of international attention for its very high debt, which puts the company at risk of default, with a significant potential impact on the Chinese economy. The agency cut its rating to “selective default” for non-payment of coupons by the end of the grace period (early December), which could trigger cross-default on the company’s $ 19.2 billion of debt. S&P also withdrew its rating on the group at Evergrande’s request.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

China Evergrande, offshore financing arm declared in default by S&P

S&P Global Ratings downgrades China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) and its offshore financing arm, Tianji Holding, to "selective default," the second ratings firm to do so after the property developer failed to make coupon payments on its dollar debt earlier this month. While Evergrande and Tianji haven't confirmed with S&P the...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Evergrande declared in default by S&P for failed coupon payments

(Dec 17): China Evergrande Group was labelled a defaulter by S&P Global Ratings, the second credit-risk assessor to do so. S&P Global cut Evergrande to “selective default” over its failure to make coupon payments by the end of a grace period earlier this month, a move that may trigger cross defaults on the developer’s US$19.2 billion of dollar debt. S&P Global also withdrew its ratings on the group at Evergrande’s request.
ECONOMY
iheart.com

China to impose higher pork import tariffs

The Chinese finance ministry says it will raise the import duties on most pork products in 2022. Reuters reports that the move comes after China rapidly expanded its domestic production and has less of a need for imports in the near future. The ministry will raise its tariff for most favored nations from the current eight percent to 12 percent on January 1.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation a worry for most economies, but not Japan

Surging prices are haunting consumers and confounding economic planners in the U.S. and other countries, but not in Japan where sparking inflation has proven an elusive goal. While the Federal Reserve and most other central banks are shifting into inflation-fighting mode, the Bank of Japan on Friday chose to reduce its corporate bond purchases but will continue pumping tens of billions of dollars into the economy in hopes of eventually attaining its elusive 2% inflation target and getting the economy to grow faster. With outbreaks of the omicron variant of coronavirus looming in many parts of the world, “high...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Shimao Downgraded by Moody's, Fitch on Increased Financing Risks

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shimao Group Holdings was downgraded by rating agencies Moody's and Fitch on Friday, both by two notches, due to the Chinese developer's increased financing risks. The downgrades could trigger some creditors to demand immediate repayment, market watchers cautioned, further pressuring Shimao's liquidity. Separately, S&P downgraded China...
MARKETS
Reuters

Dollar struggles after central banks show their hands

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar remained under pressure on Friday at the end of a week in which major central banks laid out plans to unwind pandemic-era stimulus, with the Bank of England surprising markets with a rate hike. The different paths they took underlined deep uncertainties about...
CURRENCIES
