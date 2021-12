In the past, Katie Trapp relied on wandering through decorated stores, listening to piped-in holiday carols to ignite her holiday spirit. "Our daughter is 3 and can't be vaccinated, so I'm not going to the malls," she said. "I hate to complain about not shopping when COVID has been devastating to so many, but it's kind of a bummer."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO