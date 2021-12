MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department announced 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for the period of December 9 to December 14. The breakdown of cases by day is as follows: 24 cases on 12/9, 9 cases of 12/10, 2 cases on 12/11, 0 cases on 12/12, 7 cases on 12/13 and 12 cases on 12/14. The 33 cases confirmed on Thursday and Friday brought the county’s weekly case total for last week up to 107; that is nearly double the amount of cases reported the previous week. See Graph #1 for details on cases by week.

