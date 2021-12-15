ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer, and cloudier as well

WTRF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. High of 56. Winds will pick up tonight with gusts up to 25mph so make...

www.wtrf.com

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hoiabc.com

Warmer ahead of Christmas

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Unseasonably warm temperatures have been seen through much of December. The work week heading into Christmas will be no different. Temperatures will run above average yet again through most of the week as we warm up into the 50′s by Friday. Our Monday...
PEORIA, IL
Post-Bulletin

Warmer temperatures later this week

Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 20s. Tomorrow we get a boost into the low 30s with more clouds overhead. Thursday we see a bigger warm up with temperatures in the upper 30s. By the end of the week Friday there will be a slight chance of precipitation.
ENVIRONMENT
WBKO

A Tad Warmer Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We enjoyed lots of sunshine with seasonably cool temps Monday. A few more clouds will move in Monday night, but we stay dry. Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday thanks to southerly winds and decreasing clouds in the morning - which will provide for midday and afternoon sun filtered through the cloud coverage. Temperatures will be near-seasonable, which is good considering Tuesday is the winter solstice - the official start to the winter season! Tuesday night into Wednesday will be cold as lows dip in the mid-to-upper 20s under mostly clear skies. A dry cold front moves in early Wednesday, which will provide cold conditions for the middle of the work week with highs only in the low-to-mid 40s along with northerly winds. Increased southerly winds and sunshine will allow Thursday to get warmer quickly in the low-to-mid 50s. By Christmas Eve, Friday, expect a mix of sun and clouds along with a stray shower chance possible. We don’t anticipate any washout conditions or any thunderstorm activity at this time - just a few sprinkles to light showers possible at best. In addition, things will be breezy on Christmas Eve with gusty winds out of the south, which means the holiday decorations outside will need to be tightened before any family or friends arrive! Oh yeah... high temperatures on Christmas Eve will be in the low-to-mid 60s, so don’t expect a White Christmas anywhere in the WBKO viewing area!! Christmas day will be warm with lighter winds along with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 60s. By Sunday, highs slip back in the upper 50s along with sun and clouds. The long term forecast through the end of 2021 looks to be warmer than normal along with light chances for showers, but nothing too active for the time being.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wfft.com

Warmer Tuesday, turning seasonable for Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — If you leave your car parked outside overnight, you will be scraping frost off of it Tuesday morning. Early morning temperatures step off in the middle 20s. SIGN UP FOR DAILY WEATHER ALERTS. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download...
ENVIRONMENT
kotatv.com

Chilly Monday, but warmer air returns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dense fog has developed in parts of northeast Wyoming and around the northern Black Hills. Visibility will be less than a quarter mile at times. Some light icing will be possible with temperatures below freezing. Conditions should begin to improve after midnight. Lows will be in the teens with a few light snow showers up north.
RAPID CITY, SD
Washington Post

PM Update: Slightly less chilly through a cloudier Tuesday

Coming out of our first deep overnight freeze of the season last night in the city, today’s temperatures struggled to get into the 40s. Fortunately, winds were light, so they didn’t add much to the chill. We’re definitely not getting much in the way of help from the sun, even though it’s rather bright. Probably that winter solstice thing.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Warmer weather heading into Christmas

Temperatures climb well above average through Christmas across New Mexico. Increasing moisture will bring chances for rain and snow to parts of the state around Christmas too. A warming trend has start today across New Mexico as a ridge of high pressure is building in to our west. This will continue to bring in warmer weather all the way through Christmas Eve for many. This westerly upper level flow will also bring in moisture. You will notice this as an increase in cloud cover over the next few days as the moisture increases in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Winds will also be increasing every day this week, especially in the eastern half of the state.
ENVIRONMENT
wtoc.com

MONDAY | Colder, cloudier weather ahead of Tuesday washout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! Temperatures are much chillier this morning; falling in the 40s area-wide through sunrise. It feels even colder with a persistent breeze factored in. Cloud cover is increasing from south, to north, this morning ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures peak...
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Sunny & Chilly Start To The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area woke up Monday to the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter. The low at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was a harsh 27° with the suburbs north and west starting their day in the upper teens and low 20s. Thanks to high pressure in control of the forecast, plenty of sunshine is in store, with some clouds arriving Tuesday afternoon. Despite the beautiful blue skies, temperatures will struggle to surpass the low 40s. That means we won’t make it to the normal high for the day, which is 46°. Another very cold night is in store, with temperatures...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Very Mild Finish To Fall, Even Warmer Start To Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – The final day of fall on Monday will be unusually mild again for mid-December. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees for most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area and Tuesday should be even warmer. After an official high temperature of 61 degrees in Denver on Sunday, the average temperature this month is now up to 40.2 degrees which is a whopping 8.7 degrees above normal for the final month of the year. (source: CBS) If the month were to have ended on Sunday, it would be the fifth warmest December on record in Denver since 1872. (source: CBS) The ranking will...
DENVER, CO

