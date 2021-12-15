ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche Up 16% After Network Launch of USDC Stablecoin

By Andrew Asmakov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, is up 16.2% in the last 24 hours, leading the charge in the reviving markets. The token’s price began soaring on Tuesday after payments company Circle announced the deployment of its USDC stablecoin on the Avalanche network. AVAX reached its...

Related
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before 2022

Ethereum's strengths practically make it a blue chip among cryptocurrencies. Good things are on the way with a major upgrade and new apps being built on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is still risky, but its prospects should outweigh the risks. There are several cryptocurrencies that I think could be winners...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC, Ethereum, Dogecoin prices drop slightly

Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped slightly in value, its price changing from about $48,000 on Friday to below $47,000 on Monday.Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ada) have also dropped in value slightly during the period with the overall crypto market down by about 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours.Solana, Cardano and Polkadot are down by about 2 to 3 per cent in the last day. Meanwhile dogecoin and its spinoff shiba inu have dropped in value by about 1 to 3 per cent after last week’s gains following Tesla’s announcement that it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
decrypt.co

Terra's UST Flips DAI to Become Fourth-Largest Stablecoin

Terraform Labs is the project behind LUNA and a number of stablecoins. Terra’s U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin UST has overtaken Maker’s equivalent DAI. The former now boasts a total market cap of just over $9 billion, while the latter is still below $9 billion. This makes UST the No....
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Hits Largest Discount Ever

Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is the company's most popular product. Image: Shutterstock. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) closed the previous week with a record discount of 21.36%, data from Glassnode shows. This means that new investors can purchase GBTC shares at prices significantly lower than the actual market value...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Usdc#Usdc Stablecoin#Avax#Circle#Coingecko#Tvl#Algorand
decrypt.co

Polkadot Launches Parachains, Increasing Scalability

This weekend, Polkadot achieved a new milestone in its roadmap for increasing the scalability of its network. The first parachains—run by Acala Network, Moonbeam, Parallel Finance, Astar, and Clover—went live on the Polkadot network. A parachain is a kind of individual, sovereign blockchain running on top of Polkadot.
COMPUTERS
dailyhodl.com

Here’s What’s Really Happening to Cardano As Price of Top Crypto Asset Declines, According Charles Hoskinson

Charles Hoskinson is saying that the fundamentals of Cardano (ADA) remain strong despite the declining price of the smart contract platform and Ethereum competitor. In a new ask-me-anything session, the Cardano founder and CEO of Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) looks at the various metrics of ADA and says that every single one has gone through significant growth over the last two years.
MARKETS
u.today

SHIB Now Has Over 1 Million Holders as Ethereum Whales Control 9% of Supply

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu Reaches New Milestone by Gaining 70,000 More Holders

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

