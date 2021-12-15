ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iOS 15.2 enables locked iPhone reset without a computer

By Stephen Warwick
imore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith iOS 15 you can now erase a locked iPhone without a computer. A new feature in the latest update lets users erase their iPhone, iPad, or iPod without connecting it to a computer. You'll need the Apple ID linked to the device and an internet connection. A new...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Id#Computer#Smart Phone#Ios#App Privacy Report#Communication Safety
ithinkdiff.com

In iOS 15.2, Apple introduces a new iPhone ‘parts and service history’ section in the Settings app

Apple has introduced a new iPhone ‘parts and service history’ section in the Settings app which will provide information on the smartphone’s repair history to list down the use of genuine or third-party parts. When upgrading to the latest iPhone model, some users either pass on an older iPhone to a relative or friend or sell it. The new repair history section will be helpful for anyone getting or buying an older iPhone model to know which parts were repaired and what parts were used.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Price Drop: Apple iMac Computers Are $300 Off Today Only

Amazon is always dropping major deals on everything from home goods to tech gadgets, fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. As deal experts, we’re constantly scouring the web for the best discounts and passing the savings onto you, the reader. That’s why, when we came across a 2020 Apple iMac desktop computer for $300 off its original price, we jumped on it. 2020 Apple iMac $1099.00 $799.00 Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99    Right now you can save nearly 30% on Apple’s 21.5-inch desktop monitor complete with a 1920×1080 resolution display and a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. It’s built super slim, with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD storage as well. It’s a great computer for working from home, sharing amongst the whole family or gifting to your dad who loves nothing more than money saved. Plus, it arrives before Christmas. Don’t miss out — order now! Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99   
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

iOS 15.2 Lets Users View iPhone Parts and Service History

Among the new features, bug fixes, and security patches in iOS 15, there is also an addition to the Settings app. Consumers can now view their iPhone parts and service history right in Settings. From this new section, users can confirm their repairs utilized genuine Apple parts. Checking Your iPhone...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
iPad
MacRumors Forums

iOS 15.2 Features: Everything New in iOS 15.2

Apple today released iOS 15.2, the second major update to the iOS operating system that was released in September. iOS 15.2 introduces several features that Apple initially promised would come in iOS 15, but were ultimately delayed. This guide highlights everything new that's been added in the iOS 15.2 update.
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

iOS 15.2 Coming Soon | 9+ New iPhone Features and Changes

Following a six-week beta cycle, it looks like Apple is finally getting ready to release iOS 15.2 to the public later this month, with the final Release Candidate going out to developers yesterday. Releases Candidates, or “RC” versions, are the final step in the beta cycle for a new Apple...
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Download: iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 RC Now Available

Apple has just released the RC version of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 for iPhone and iPad developers around the globe. iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 RC Download Now Available for Registered Developers. This is the final version of the software that is meant for developers only. Since the software...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iOS 15.2 new features include a service history of iPhone repairs

This Tuesday, Apple rolled out the iOS 15.2 Release Candidate to developers and public beta testers. This is typically the final version of the software that Apple seeds ahead of the public release. Around the same time that Apple debuted iOS 15.2 RC yesterday, the company also added a new page to the support site. We knew about most of the new features coming in iOS 15.2, but sometimes, Apple has additional surprises in store. That appears to have been the case for this update.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

watchOS 8.3 and iOS 15.2 Release Candidates Enable Apple Watch ECG in China

ECG capabilities, available with the Apple Watch Series 4 and later, allow users to quickly take an ECG by simply placing their finger on the Digital Crown and staying still for 30 seconds. Before the feature launches in countries, Apple must retain regulatory approval from the country's respective and appropriate authorities. The feature first launched in the U.S. in 2018 with the Apple Watch Series 4, following FDA approval.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Apple Music Voice Plan Coming in iOS 15.2

Introduced in October, the Voice Plan is a new tier for ‌Apple Music‌ that is priced more affordably than a standard ‌Apple Music‌ plan. It's $4.99 instead of $9.99, and is designed around Siri. With the Voice Plan, users can access and play songs, playlists, and albums on their Apple...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

iOS 15.2 Release Candidate is Available

Last edited by Annie_M; 12-07-2021 at 03:09 PM. According to an iMore Blog article, “…..While this won't be the best iPhone music-listening experience, it'll be a great option for those who want to buy a HomePod but don't want to have to pay for an Apple Music subscription that they won't make full use of.”
CELL PHONES
osxdaily.com

RC of iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1 Released for Testing

Apple has issued RC (Release Candidate) builds for iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, and macOS Monterey 12.1 to users participating in the beta testing programs for Apple system software. The RC build indicator typically suggests the beta testing period has finished, and suggest a final version for the general public is...
COMPUTERS
d1softballnews.com

iOS 15.2, the digital legacy arrives on the iPhone: how to activate it – Corriere.it

It had been announced as one of the great new features of the iOS 15 operating system, the official activation on the iPhone comes for with the iOS 15.2 update, downloadable from December 14th. Let’s talk aboutdigital inheritance, a necessary feature now both on devices and on the accounts of the main social platforms. Why? For give our loved ones access to our information – our data – after our death. An enormous wealth, a large slice of our life, which otherwise risks being lost.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple releases iOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, and tvOS 15.2 to all users

Apple is releasing today iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2, and HomePod Software version 15.2 to all users. This update brings support to Apple Music Voice Plan and more. iOS 15.2 brings a few notable changes for iPhone and iPad users. Most notably, it adds the full “App...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy