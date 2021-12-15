ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China allows Brazil to resume beef exports, industry group says

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China has authorized Brazil to resume beef exports...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in October vs year earlier

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in October fell to 46.9% compared with 49.1% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Monday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Oct-2021 Sep-2021 Oct-2020 Total Shipments 2,016,369 1,992,551 2,103,450 Main Ingredients Corn 46.9% 46.8% 49.1% Sorghum 1.1% 1.1% 1.4% Wheat 2.1% 2.1% 1.5% Barley 3.8% 3.8% 3.5% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's Nov soybean imports from U.S. surge from Oct as Ida effects clear

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's November soybean imports from the United States surged from October, customs data showed on Monday, as the effects of the export disruptions from Hurricane Ida earlier this year started to clear. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 3.63 million tonnes of...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Russian bank VTB to spend up to $338 mln on railcar leasing in 2022

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russia's second biggest bank VTB said it has started leasing its own cargo railcars and plans to invest 15-25 billion roubles ($203-$338 million) in 2022 to increase its fleet, counting on continued railway market growth in the years ahead. "We decided to come to the...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-India halts futures trade in key farm commodities to fight inflation

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - India's market regulator ordered a year-long suspension of futures trading in key farm commodities on Monday, as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, and a major producer of wheat and rice, struggles to tame food inflation. India's most dramatic move since allowing futures trade...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Canada reports atypical BSE case in cow, OIE says

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada has reported a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in an 8-1/2 year old beef cow in the province of Alberta, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. The carcass did not enter the human food or animal feed chains,...
PETS
Agriculture Online

India allows refined palm oil imports until Dec 2022

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - India on Monday allowed imports of refined palm oil until December 2022, the government said in a notification, as the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to bring down edible oil prices. The move could reduce India's crude palm oil (CPO) imports, with buyers shifting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil's Petrobras to start testing renewable diesel with customers in January

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras will start testing new renewable diesel based on co-processed edible oils with customers in January, while awaiting regulatory approval to sell it commercially, the company's refining director told Reuters. The tests are expected to take about six months...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-WTO to review EU case against Russian measures on state enterprises

GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization body agreed on Monday to set up a panel to examine a trade challenge brought by the European Union against Russia over measures it says restrict EU firms from selling goods to Russian state-owned enterprises, a WTO official said. The European...
ECONOMY
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

Sovecon ups forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop amid good weather

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Monday it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop to 81.3 million tonnes from the previously expected 80.7 million tonnes due to good weather conditions for sowings across the country. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter supplying...
AGRICULTURE
Wichita Eagle

Until it plays by the rules, Brazil should be banned from exporting beef to U.S. | Commentary

How many of you have heard of the World Organization of Animal Health? It was founded in 1924 through an international agreement to “ensure transparency in the global animal disease situation, in order to collect, analyze and disseminate veterinary scientific information.” Through the years, it has encouraged international cohesion to control animal diseases and set standards for veterinary services, resulting in a safeguard for international trade in animals and their products.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil government reaffirms lower biofuel content in diesel for 2022

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed into law a measure to reduce the country's mandatory biodiesel content in diesel to 10% for all of 2022, in a setback for powerful local biofuels and oilseeds processor lobbies. Brazil was supposed to adopt a 14% biofuel mix...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-UK, Australia sign deal forecast to create 10 billion pounds in extra trade

(Updates with Australian Treasurer's comments on China) LONDON/SYDNEY Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain and Australia have signed a free trade deal projected to eventually boost bilateral trade by over 10 billion pounds ($13.3 billion), eliminating tariffs, opening up sectors like agriculture and allowing freer movement for service-sector professionals. The elimination...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

China back to buy French wheat, barley after price slide -traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chinese importers have made fresh purchases of French wheat and barley this week following a slide in prices, with around 10 large vessels thought to have been booked, five European traders said on Friday. The volume was on top of another round of deals about...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina caps corn, wheat exports in bid to tamp down prices

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Argentine government on Friday capped the volume of corn and wheat for the 2021/22 cycle that can be exported, in a bid to head off domestic grains shortages and tamp down rising food values ​​in the country, which is battling high inflation.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's BRF proposes $1.2 bln capital increase via follow-on

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA announced late on Thursday it had proposed to its shareholders a capital increase through the issuance of 325 million new common shares, potentially raising 6.63 billion reais ($1.17 billion). The company plans to expand its operations and make strategic...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports rise 22.2% so far in 2021/22 to 29.2 mln T

KYIV, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 29.2 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 22.2% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 15.3 million tonnes of wheat, 5.1 million tonnes of barley and 8.4 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French wheat shipments outside European Union at three-year low in November

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union last month reached their lowest for a November since the 2018/19 season as shipments to China slowed following a brisk October, Refinitiv data showed. Soft wheat exports to destinations outside the 27-country bloc totalled 802,700 tonnes in...
AGRICULTURE

