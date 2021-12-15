China allows Brazil to resume beef exports, industry group says

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in October fell to 46.9% compared with 49.1% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Monday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Oct-2021 Sep-2021 Oct-2020 Total Shipments 2,016,369 1,992,551 2,103,450 Main Ingredients Corn 46.9% 46.8% 49.1% Sorghum 1.1% 1.1% 1.4% Wheat 2.1% 2.1% 1.5% Barley 3.8% 3.8% 3.5% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
