As wealth managers working extensively within the pre- and post-liquidity planning environment, we often encounter situations with executives, founders, and early employees of startups and privately held companies that have tremendous wealth on paper but no liquid resources. In essence, they are asset rich and cash poor. In the past, if employees wanted to exercise equity before an IPO, there were limited options for shareholders, which meant they would likely have to absorb large tax payments and exercise fees out of pocket. This problem has plagued shareholders for decades and forced many private company employees to wait for an IPO to exercise.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO