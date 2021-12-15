ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Indonesian court sends to jail elephant poacher and traders

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDruc_0dNJUJQt00

An Indonesian court on Wednesday handed down prison sentences for five men accused of being involved in killing an elephant and illegally trading its ivory, as local conservation authorities look to protect the endangered species.

The court in Aceh convicted the men of violating Indonesian laws protecting natural resources and their ecosystems.

Jainal, the poacher who killed the Sumatran elephant and cut off its head, along with Edy Murdani, a man accused of being the first point of sale for the ivory, were both sentenced to three and a half years in prison with a fine of 50 millions rupiah ($3,487).

The other three perpetrators — Rinaldi Antonius, Soni and Jeffri Zulkarnaen — were identified as the ivory traders, and face three years in prison and a fine of 100 millions rupiah ($6,973).

The elephant was found dead on July 11 at a palm plantation in East Aceh, police said. Local police worked with the Aceh Natural Resource Conservation Center to investigate the death.

The necropsy results said that the male elephant died after being poisoned.

East Aceh Police arrested the five suspects in August, beginning with the elephant poacher, Jainal, who carries the aliases of Zainon and Dekgam.

Police arrested Jainal on Aug. 10 who admitted he had tried to kill elephants five times since 2017 by poisoning them, but had succeeded only twice, including the recent death. On July 19, he and a partner poisoned mangos near a herd of wild elephants and executed a weakened elephant two hours later with an axe, he told police. The partner is still on the run.

The poacher said he sold the ivory to trader Edy Murdani in East Aceh, who sold it to four buyers in Aceh and West Java provinces. The last buyer, Rinaldi Antonius, a craftsman in West Java, made the ivory into a dagger and cigarette pipe.

In the last seven years, 46 dead elephants have been found in Aceh, Indonesia’s westernmost province. Many were attributed to illegal hunting and conflicts with humans.

Indonesian forestry and environment ministry’s data showed the Sumatran elephant population has shrunk from 1,300 in 2014 to 693, down nearly 50% in the past seven years.

Sumatran elephants are a subspecies of the Asian elephant, one of two species of the large mammal in the world.

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

Wildlife Poacher in Uganda Sentenced to 14 Years in Jail

Chief Magistrate His Worship Okumu Jude Muwone in a Kampala court on December 9, 2021, sentenced Mubiru Erikana, wildlife poacher, to 14 years in prison for being in possession of a protected wildlife specimen upon his plea of guilty. On November 13, 2021, Mubiru aged 50, a resident of Kisungu...
ANIMALS
KRMG

Madagascar court jails 2 Frenchmen for plotting failed coup

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — (AP) — A court in Madagascar has convicted two French citizens of having plotted a failed coup against President Andry Rajoelina and sentenced them to 10 years and 20 years of forced labor. At the end of a 10-day trial in Antananarivo, the capital, Paul...
WORLD
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped, Killed By 4 Men Inside Factory, Body Dumped In Drain

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by four men inside a factory in India. The police in the southern state of Karnataka launched an investigation and arrested the accused Wednesday. Details about the crime came to light after the four accused people – identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20) and Manish Tirki (33) – were taken into custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Elephants#Indonesian
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

CPS 'sorry' for incorrect charge after woman attacked

Prosecutors have apologised to a woman for not charging her ex-boyfriend with a more serious offence after he attacked her. In May, Gareth Jex strangled his former partner, punched and bit her face, and threatened to "disfigure" her. He was charged with common assault, with a maximum sentence of six...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

‘Bad weed trip’ killer cleared of murder after admitting manslaughter

A cannabis user who stabbed, strangled and ran over his partner during a psychotic episode has been cleared of murder after admitting manslaughter. Jake Notman inflicted more than 30 stab wounds on 25-year-old university student Lauren Bloomer after eating a cannabis brownie at their home in Bingley Avenue, Tamworth, Staffordshire, in the early hours of Friday November 20 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Kurdish woman who wanted to live with husband-to-be in UK becomes first named Channel victim

A young woman who was trying to join her fiance in the UK has become the first victim of the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, who went by the nickname Baran, was a Kurdish student from northern Iraq in her early 20s.Her relative Krmanj Ezzat Dargali confirmed her identity to the BBC and The Times.He paid tribute to Maryam on Facebook by posting a photo of her at what appears to be her engagement party, and describing her in a poem as a “beautiful angel” who was a “romantic”.A photo published by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs17

Extortionists target families of crash victims in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan families awaiting word on the fate of relatives involved in a deadly migrant smuggling accident in southern Mexico are now also living with the terror of extortionists telling them their loved ones have been kidnapped. In the vacuum of official information following Thursday’s deadly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

388K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy