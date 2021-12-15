India’s TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad tie up to make electric vehicles

Currently, the automotive industry is worth around $82.6 billion a year when measured by revenue. Around 60 million cars are sold per year, and the industry employs approximately 8.4 million people. About 40-50 new car models come onto the market each year in the US alone, and anywhere between 250 and 300 models are available here. Each automaker has departments full of people planning, forecasting, researching, designing, building, testing, working logistics, and promoting. Around those automakers are companies that contract, supply, research, advertise, and so on. You get the idea: There's a lot of cogs moving, a lot of wheels within wheels, and a lot of people making different decisions at different levels. That means there's a lot of opportunities for mistakes to be made. Mostly, those mistakes are easily fixed, even expected, and from time to time, contingency plans exist, like recalls. However, sometimes colossal mistakes are made, and someone has to step forward and apologize. These are some of those times.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO