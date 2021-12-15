ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tube disruption expected at weekend as rota row continues

By Benjamin Cooper
 5 days ago

Travellers have been warned of disruption this weekend as London Underground drivers stage a third round of strikes in a row over rosters.

Transport for London (TfL) said five lines, as well as Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines, will be affected by a strike by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

TfL also said RMT strike action is expected on the Central and Victoria lines on Friday “despite months of talks” over changes to rosters.

The Night Tube, introduced in 2016, was suspended last year because of the pandemic and resumed weeks ago but has been disrupted by industrial action.

The union claims TfL has “ripped up” an agreement on drivers being allowed to choose whether to work on night services.

TfL on Wednesday advised commuters to “check before they travel and consider using buses”.

The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
