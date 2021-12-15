Have You Seen Some Of These Grand Rapids Hidden Gems?

Whether you’re a pinball wizard or just looking to have some fun, this arcade is one of downtown Allegan’s best kept secrets. Back when I was a kid growing up in Allegan there were only a handful of things to do for fun: either go to Pizza Hut and pump the jukebox full of quarters or go see a movie at the old Regent Theatre. Thankfully in recent years downtown Allegan has seen an uptick in new and exciting business ventures which now includes two craft breweries, a trendy new plant shop, and the Regent Arcade.

ALLEGAN, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO