ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Have You Seen Some Of These Grand Rapids Hidden Gems?

By Big Joe Pesh
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grand Rapids is an amazing city with so much to offer. We have so many beautiful places that can often be overlooked. Below...

rivergrandrapids.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
100.5 The River

BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Young Bobcat Escapes from Grand Rapids Nature Preserve

A young male bobcat, a new wildlife ambassador at Grand Rapids' Blanford Nature Center, has escaped his enclosure. The non-profit nature preserve shared news of the missing bobcat, Apollo, to Facebook. He was last seen on Blanford's property at 5p.m. on Friday. They say that due to his age and size, it's not likely Apollo will be a threat to humans or most animals. The young bobcat is around 17 pounds and about the size of a large house cat.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

City of Grand Rapids Provides Update on Park Improvement Projects

The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department has provided an annual update to City Commission on 36 recently completed, current, and upcoming park improvement projects. These projects will mark the final phase of the seven-year parks millage passed by Grand Rapids voters in 2013 and the beginning of a new evergreen parks millage passed in 2019. We have the details from their press release below.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Don’t Call Yourself A Yooper Unless You’ve Been To These Michigan Upper Peninsula Places

A few weeks back I wrote an article claiming that you can't call yourself a TRUE Michigander unless you visited these 10 places. The list included the expected places like Detroit, Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo, but I may have caught people off guard with a few gems like Holland & Royal Oak. But I was actually asked by many people to follow it up with one about the upper peninsula. The U.P. is unlike anything out there, and although the northern part of the lower peninsula is often considered "Up North," The U.P. holds a special place for Michiganders.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
100.5 The River

If You Add A ‘S’ to Meijer, You’ve Been Vindicated

Stand up if some unaware grammar nazi called you out for adding a 'S' to Meijer. A historical display has proven you correct!. "I saw those socks for sale, they have them at Meijer's!" I exclaimed to a co-worker just last week. "It's just 'Meijer,'" she responded. "Look at the side of the store. there's no 'S'"
SHOPPING
100.5 The River

Did You Have Any Idea Lucille Ball Grew Up in Michigan?

If you don’t “Love Lucy” then we can’t be friends. Not only was Lucille Ball an amazing actress and comedienne as seen on I Love Lucy, Ball was also a ground-breaking producer and entrepreneur. But did you have any idea this award-winning icon spent time growing up in Michigan? Because I sure didn’t!
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidden Gems#Michiganders
100.5 The River

Did You Know About this Secret Pinball Arcade in Allegan?

Whether you’re a pinball wizard or just looking to have some fun, this arcade is one of downtown Allegan’s best kept secrets. Back when I was a kid growing up in Allegan there were only a handful of things to do for fun: either go to Pizza Hut and pump the jukebox full of quarters or go see a movie at the old Regent Theatre. Thankfully in recent years downtown Allegan has seen an uptick in new and exciting business ventures which now includes two craft breweries, a trendy new plant shop, and the Regent Arcade.
ALLEGAN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
100.5 The River

Keep HGTV Far Away From This Mid-Century Modern Midland, Michigan Home

Look, shiplap, "open concepts" and farmhouse style is all well and good but there is just something special about the architecture and spirit of mid-century homes. Their character, their unique shapes and design elements as well as all the COLOR. They truly don't make homes like they used to and times change but sometimes you come across some true mid-century modern masterpieces for sale that you just hope and pray someone keeps just the way it is.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

New Kurdish-Style Mediterranean Restaurant Opening at Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Looking for a new restaurant to try downtown Grand Rapids? A new is Kurdish-style Mediterranean café is opening at the Downtown Market this weekend!. This is Café de Miro's second Grand Rapids location, which they had hoped to open this past summer... as with so many things during the pandemic, the grand opening was delayed - but it's now set for Saturday Dec. 11, 2021!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy