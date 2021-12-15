ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Eric Trump says his family wasn’t ‘smart enough to collude with Russia’ despite numerous unexplained contacts with Moscow

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xs77Q_0dNJSpS300

Eric Trump has downplayed his family’s possible links with Russia by saying that the Trumps were not “smart enough” to collude with the country when his father was president.

In an interview with former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler on his Uncut podcast on Wednesday, former president Donald Trump ’s son said they were worried about how to convince voters to vote for his father over more experienced rivals, reported Business Insider.

“We weren’t smart enough to collude with Russia,” Mr Trump said. “We didn’t know what the hell we were doing. We didn’t know what a delegate was.”

The statements referred to the investigations in which special counsel Robert Mueller found numerous instances of extensive contacts between the Trump campaign and people linked to the Russian government.

But after two years of investigation, not enough evidence could be found to establish any collusion or conspiracy took place between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

At least 14 Trump campaign associates , however, interacted with Russians, according to public records and interviews.

During the interview, Mr Trump joked about his inexperience in politics.

“Jay, I remember walking up to a caucus in Iowa saying, you know, I looked at this young staffer and I go, ‘Hey, can you tell me what a caucus is?’ Because I have no idea what the hell I’m supposed to be doing here.”

Mr Trump, who serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, has so far maintained that he does not want to join politics. His wife Lara Trump had earlier backed out of plans to run for a senate seat in North Carolina next year.

Golf writer James Dodson said Mr Trump had allegedly told him in 2014 that Russia had funded the family’s golf resorts “all the time”.

Mr Dodson told a Boston radio station that he had met the former president and his son three years ago when he was invited to play golf at their Trump National Charlotte course.

“‘Well, we don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.’ I said, ‘Really?’ And he said, ‘Oh, yeah. We’ve got some guys that really, really love golf, and they’re really invested in our programmes. We just go there all the time’,” he said about his conversation with Mr Trump.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Trump Ally Peter Navarro Says The Jan. 6 Coup Conspiracy Part Out Loud

Former U.S. trade adviser and staunch Donald Trump supporter Peter Navarro revealed his knowledge this week of what appeared to be a significant plot to overthrow a legitimate presidential election. In an appearance on former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Thursday, Navarro praised Bannon as a “hero”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen just completed a three-year sentence in prison and home confinement for crimes related to his work on behalf of the former president. “What I did…I did it for the benefit of Donald J. Trump,” he says. This week he filed a new lawsuit against his old boss and members of the previous administration, whom he claims “retaliated” against him. He also has some advice for the man he calls the “dumbest a-hole on Hill”, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who continues to defy the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena: “Hey stupid, you wrote a book. They now have the right to ask you about things like that.”Dec. 18, 2021.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
MSNBC

David Cay Johnston: Trump has 'become America's beggar-in-chief'

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author David Cay Johnston discusses his new book, The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family, and how the former president continues to grift the American people.Nov. 30, 2021.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Lara Trump
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#Moscow#Uncut#Business Insider#Russians#The Trump Organisation#Senate#Golf#Trump National Charlotte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
The Independent

The Independent

388K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy