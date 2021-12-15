Popeyes Brand Enters France In Partnership With Napaqaro

Kaival Brands (NASDAQ: KAVL), the exclusive global distributor of products by Bidi(R) Vapor LLC, including the BIDI(R) Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system (“ENDS”), is partnering with Koupon to create an electronic engagement program involving Koupon’s digital promotion platform. The focus of the partnership will be to increase consumer insights and digital offers, including offering incentives to customers based on purchasing habits, giving adult-age users the opportunity to experience the device and its unique qualities. According to the company, to objective is to better serve the company’s 21-plus age group, enabling age-verified adult consumers access to digital promotions powered by Koupon.
