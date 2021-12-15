ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popeyes Brand Enters France In Partnership With Napaqaro

By Shivani Kumaresan
 5 days ago
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) quick-service restaurant brand, Popeyes, has signed an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement with French restaurant group, napaqaro, to develop and grow the Popeyes brand in France and Monaco. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • The partnership plans to open hundreds of restaurants across multiple formats over the years. The first Popeyes in France is set to open in 2022.
  • "This is another significant step in Popeyes' European journey and follows successful entries into Spain and most recently the UK," said president David Shear.
  • Popeyes aims to replicate its famous chicken for French guests using fresh and locally sourced French chicken.
  • Price Action: QSR shares closed lower by 1.37% at $57.71 on Tuesday.

