NE Ga notes include end of fall finals at UGA, primary opponent for Sen Frank Ginn

By Tim Bryant
 5 days ago
Today is the final day of final exams for students at the University of Georgia: UGA’s fall graduation exercises are set for Friday.

Jackson County Republican Ross Harvin says he will run for the State Senate District 47 seat held by Madison County Republican Frank Ginn. Ginn says he will run for another term in the elections in 2022. He was first elected in 2011.

A man wanted for a murder in North Carolina is arrested in Hall County: 61 year-old Clemente Hernandez-Mojica was wanted in a deadly shooting that happened last week in Zebulon North Carolina. He was arrested by police in Gainesville and was, at last report, still awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Crews working outside the Hall County courthouse apparently struck a gas line and forced the brief evacuation of the courthouse in Gainesville. One person in the courthouse was treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center after complaining of dizziness.

ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

