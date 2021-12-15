ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgujL_0dNJS6Fx00

A small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree, according to Reedy Creek fire officials.

WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle. The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated.

In a “very unusual occurrence,” Walt Disney World staff escorted the first responder trucks down Main Street, said Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, according to Disney.

The only injury was a person who accidentally inhaled the chemicals from a chemical fire extinguisher used by the fire department, Shirey said. That person was treated at the scene.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Fire Breaks Out at Magic Kingdom in Disney World

A small fire broke out at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World resort, which resulted in emergency vehicles entering the park. Earlier today, visitors at the park shared multiple videos of emergency vehicles entering Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and traveling down Main Street USA. Orange County Emergency Services stated that emergency services were responding to a fire that occurred at 1100-1699 Magic Kingdom Drive, which includes a number of different Fantasyland and Liberty Square locations. Disney confirmed in a statement to reporter Scott Gustin that a fire had occurred, which was put out by a single fire extinguisher. Disney also stated that no one was hurt by the fire. You can check out video of the scene below:
ACCIDENTS
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
WALB 10

Disney World fire may have sprung from fireworks debris

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom started in a tree and may have been caused by fireworks debris. Disney workers quickly extinguished the flames from the fire Tuesday. WESH-TV quotes Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
WPBF News 25

Fire lights up tree near Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, officials say

A fire near Cinderella Castle sprouted from a tree around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, according to Reedy Creek fire officials. Fire officials say the fire could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle. The fire department said...
ACCIDENTS
piratesandprincesses.net

More Information On Fire Near Cinderella Castle Last Night

Last night Reedy Creek fire trucks were seen rolling down Main Street U.S.A. towards Cinderella Castle. There were many stories floating around about where the fire was including one that said it was a kitchen fire. The Coaster Crew were on the scene with a video. The Orlando Sentinel has...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguisher#Cinderella Castle#Fireworks Show#Walt Disney World#Wesh Tv
WDW News Today

Yesterday’s Fire at the Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caused by Junction Box Outside Cinderella Castle

Yesterday, a small fire broke out at the Magic Kingdom, resulting in emergency vehicles driving down Main Street to Cinderella Castle. Jon Shirey, the Reedy Creek Firefighters Association president, told the Orlando Sentinel that the call initially came into the fire department around 6:45 p.m. as an electrical fire on a junction box outside the castle.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Is Disney World’s Pricey New After Hours Event Worth It?

The holiday season is upon us which means it’s almost time for a new nighttime party in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom: Disney Very Merriest After Hours!. Today, we’re breaking down everything about the event so you can decide whether or not this event is worth it (and what your alternative is).
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Disney Releases Statement Addressing ‘Small Fire’ in Magic Kingdom

Emergency vehicles were seen driving up Main Street U.S.A. just moments ago. Walt Disney World released an official statement addressing the situation. “There was a small fire in Magic Kingdom. The fire was quickly extinguished by fire extinguishers. No one was hurt.”. We still don’t know what caused the fire....
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Rehab center evacuated after resident sets fire using toilet paper

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A resident at a Duncansville addiction recovery center is facing charges after police say he set a fire in his room by lighting toilet paper. The incident occurred at Pyramid Healthcare along Plank Road on Saturday, Dec. 11 shortly after 4 p.m. when Cameron Campbell, 32 of Newtown, lit the […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Motel near Atlanta's airport evacuated after fire in laundry room

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Fire crews evacuated a motel near Atlanta’s airport on Thursday evening after officials said a fire broke out in the laundry room. The College Park Fire Department said around 7 p.m. firefighters responded to a motel located in the 4900 block of Old National Highway, adjacent to the Interstate 85-285 corridor near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
ATLANTA, GA
lamarledger.com

Evacuations lifted after grass fire along Interstate 25

A large grass fire along Interstate 25 north of Colorado Springs forced brief evacuations at nearby businesses and hotels Sunday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The fire was burning on the east side of the interstate near the intersection of I-25 and Interquest Parkway, the department said in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
disneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: “it’s a small world” Holiday Is Open After Recent Flooding in Disneyland

The annual holiday overlay for “it’s a small world” is a time-honored tradition that, alongside Haunted Mansion Holiday, helps ring in the holidays at Disneyland!. Every year, we eagerly await this overlay but not too long ago, the attraction flooded, closing the ride! However, we’ve got some good news recently.
TRAVEL
Shropshire Star

Shropshire primary school closed after 'small electrical fire'

A Shropshire school was temporarily closed following a small electrical fire in a microwave in the staff room. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bishop's Castle and Clun stations were called to a fire at St George's CE Academy in Clun at around 6.40am on Tuesday. Headteacher Rebecca Manning...
EDUCATION
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Opens Beloved Castle Attraction After Massive Closure

At Disneyland Paris, we have seen a ton of changes being made as both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios prep for the 30th anniversary celebration, which will take place in 2022. One of the biggest refurbishments we have seen at Disneyland Park was on Sleeping Beauty Castle. Sleeping beauty...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

388K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy