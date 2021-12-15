ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India unveils $10 billion plan to woo semiconductor and display makers

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s federal cabinet has approved a roughly $10 billion incentive plan to woo semiconductor fabricators and display manufacturers, the technology minister said on Wednesday, doubling down on the government’s push to make the country a global electronics production hub.

Companies including Israel’s Tower Semiconductor, Apple’s contract manufacturer Foxconn and a Singapore-based consortium have shown interest in setting up semiconductor fabrication units in India, a government source said, while adding that Vedanta Group was also keen to set up a display fabrication plant in India.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

India allows refined palm oil imports until Dec 2022

MUMBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India on Monday allowed imports of refined palm oil until December 2022, the government said in a notification, as the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to bring down edible oil prices. The move could reduce India's crude palm oil (CPO) imports, with buyers shifting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Travel company Mondee is going public by merging with SPAC Ithax in deal valued at about $1 billion

Mondee Inc., a San Mateo, California-based travel company, is going public via a merger with Ithax Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition corporation backed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of Axia Ventures. The deal is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, at which point the combined company will be named Mondee and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "MOND." The company was founded in 2011 by Prasad Gundumogula, who is its current CEO, and initially focused on the private airfare market. It has since expanded to...
SAN MATEO, CA
FOXBusiness

Swedish company showcases microchip that can download COVID-19 passport status

A microchip technology introduced in recent years by the Stockholm-based startup Epicenter is being presented as a means to store one's COVID-19 vaccine passport under the skin, according to a video from the South China Post that went viral Friday. The firm has showcased an implant capable of storing a...
NFL
investing.com

Novavax Jumps After Covid Shot Gets WHO Nod, Nears EU Approval

Investing.com – Novavax stock (NASDAQ: NVAX ) surged more than 5% Friday after the World Health Organization validated the company’s Covid-19 vaccine. The company now awaits the European drug regulator’s nod which should, according to Financial Times, come next week. The WHO's endorsement paves the way for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

